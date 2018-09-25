Menu
Police Incident Tweed City involving stolen car and 4 male offenders.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News
Crime

Fourth teen arrested after dramatic shopping centre lockdown

Aisling Brennan
by
25th Sep 2018 8:51 AM

A FOURTH teenager has been arrested following a cross-border pursuit that forced Tweed City into lockdown overnight.

Queensland Police have confirmed a 15-year-old-boy was taken into custody at Varsity Lakes on the Gold Coast at about 8pm last night.

He is currently assisting police with inquiries.

Police Incident Tweed City involving stolen car and 4 male offenders.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News
The teen was the last offender on the run after three fellow teens, two aged 15 years and one 16-year-old were taken into custody outside Tweed City following a lengthy car chase yesterday afternoon.

The arrests were made in connection with a 24-hour crime spree, including a series of unlawful entries and wilful damage to motor vehicles on the Gold Coast and Tweed over the weekend, including the alleged assault of a car owner at Surfers Paradise.

Police had been pursuing the teens in their stolen vehicle from the Gold Coast, down to Murwillumbah and then back towards Tweed before the offenders abandoned their car in the afternoon traffic at Minjungbal Drive.

Craig Elliot made a citzens arrest of one of the male offenders wanted for a series of serious armed robberies during the Police Incident Tweed City involving stolen car and 4 male offenders.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News
Shoppers at Tweed City were forced into lockdown when one of the teens managed to escape through the shopping centre to evade police.

Labor candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot and his wife Richmond MP Justine Elliot, both former police officers, were at the centre when they saw one of the teens running towards them, tackling him to the ground and assisting police in his arrest.

