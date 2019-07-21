Fowler has Roar purring in pre-season

Robbie Fowler has made an immediate impact at the Brisbane Roar.

Brisbane Roar stepped up preparations for next month's FFA Cup clash against Sydney FC with a 4-0 defeat of NPL Queensland club Brisbane City at Logan Metro Sports Complex.

Irish striker Roy O'Donovan scored a brace, while Welshman Aaron Amadi-Holloway and substitute Rahmat Akbari also found the back of the net as the Roar continued their unbeaten start to their pre-season campaign.

The new-look Roar started with a strong side, captained by on-loan Burnley midfielder Aiden O'Neill. Jamie Young was the goalkeeper, with the back three consisting Scott Neville, Tom Aldred, and youngster Aaron Reardon.

The wing-backs were Macauley Gillesphey and Jake McGing, while the midfield was made up of O'Neill, Jay O'Shea and Brad Inman.

In attack O'Donovan combined with Amadi-Holloway, who also scored in the Roar's 3-0 win over NPLQ outfit Redlands United.

Amadi-Holloway continued his good form by giving the Roar the lead in the 13th minute, but City responded to have the better of the contest for the next 20 minutes.

City pair Marquez Walters and Alex Fiechtner both had chances, with Fiechtner forcing a good save out of Young.

The Roar hung tough and doubled their lead in the 41st minute from the penalty spot through O'Donovan following a handball offence from the visitors.

O'Donovan scored his second and the Roar's third on the stroke of halftime after some impressive work on the right through Jake McGing.

The Roar made mass changes after an hour, with those entering the contest including midfielders Stefan Mauk, George Mells and Jacob Pepper, who took over the captaincy.

The hosts' fourth goal came in the 68th minute through teenage substitute Rahmat Akbari.

The Roar squad heads to Gladstone on Sunday for a week-long training camp that culminates in a trial against a Gladstone Select XI next Saturday.