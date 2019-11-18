Fox trapping in Pottsville this week

Fox Trapping will be conducted in Tweed this week.

FOX trapping will be conducted this week around Pottsville, after the council found hot spots for the pests.

Areas where a high concentration of foxes were detected recently by specially-trained detector dogs, during surveys by the Tweed Shire Council.

The council said the surveys, along with remote camera monitoring, had found an alarming amount of fox activity in the area.

Soft-jaw trapping for foxes will be undertaken on the Tweed Coast Regional Crown Reserve to the north of Cudgera Ave (on the western side of Tweed Coast Road), and to the north of Elfran Ave (on the eastern side of Tweed Coast Road) Pottsville from 18 to 27 November 2019.

Dates could be extended if the target number of foxes trapped is not reached.

The soft-jaw traps will be camouflaged and will not be visible to the naked eye and to protect public safety, access to trapping sites is prohibited. Soft-jaw traps have coil springs that hold animals once trapped.

The council program leader pest management wildlife protection, Pamela Gray, said it was critical that the community heeded the warnings and looked out for signage.

“Signage will be installed at all entrances to the trapping site and if the signage is still in place, the trapping is still ongoing,” Ms Gray said.

“Please ensure that you and your pets do not enter these areas. If any domestic pets are caught in traps they will be taken to the Tweed Pound.

“Foxes pose a significant threat to native wildlife, domestic pets and livestock which is why we need to do this important activity,” she said.

For more information on how to protect pets, livestock and information on fox control, visit http://www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/Foxes.