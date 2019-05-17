Fraser Anning merchandise 'made in China'

CONTROVERSIAL far-right Senator Fraser Anning may have told his supporters that all of his merchandise is made in Australia, but the same can't be said for his own party's volunteers.

Last month, Mr Anning "proudly" told his Facebook and Twitter followers that his merchandise is "made and embroidered in Australia".

He even used the hashtag "Australian made" and told another Twitter user the merchandise was "made 100 per cent in Australia".

But it seems the volunteers who are giving up their time to hand out leaflets and advocate for his party ahead of tomorrow's Federal election are stuck wearing merchandise which isn't exactly made locally.

The Gold Coast Bulletin came across one of the T-shirts at a pre-polling booth earlier today where the label clearly states the shirt is "made in China".

Fraser Anning has claimed his merchandise is made in Australia. Facebook

Fraser Anning's volunteers are wearing shirts made in China. Rick Koenig

Mr Anning became infamous worldwide after he released a statement regarding the New Zealand mosque shootings which saw an Australian terrorist allegedly kill 50 praying Muslims.

In the statement, Mr Anning said the "real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place".

The statement was condemned by politicians nationwide but didn't stop Mr Anning from launching his own Conservative National Party following an increase in support after the terrorist attack.

Mr Anning, who has candidates in every Queensland electorate, has based his party's policies on banning Muslim immigration, stopping foreign aid, introducing compulsory military service and ending skilled immigration through 457 visas.