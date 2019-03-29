Menu
Matthew Fraser has continued his campaign against Labor's proposed retiree tax.
Politics

Fraser back on attack over Labor's retiree tax

Michael Doyle
by
29th Mar 2019 9:18 AM

ATTENTION is now squarely on the upcoming federal election, with the Nationals candidate for Richmond continuing his push against Labor's proposed retiree tax.

Matthew Fraser said if Labor was to win government in this year's election - touted for May - then thousands in the region would suffer.

"It is going to be devastating for places like Richmond,” Mr Fraser said.

"The flow-on effect is even greater because it will affect the business community which flows on to jobs.

"It is really a tax on the entire community.”

Mr Fraser said more than 8000 people in Richmond would be directly hit by the tax.

"These are people who have saved their entire life and Justine (Elliot) is essentially ripping into their pockets and taking it away,” he said.

Tweed Daily News

