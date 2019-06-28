Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Doctor accused of assaulting patient

Jodie Callcott
by
28th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DOCTOR accused of sexually assaulting a female patient has filed an application to cross-examine the witnesses.

Brisbane-based lawyer Claire McGee appeared via telephone in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday, seeking an adjournment for the complainant to be cross-examined.

The court heard the application to cross-examine two other witnesses had been approved.

The man, aged in his 50s, is charged with one count of sexual assault.

Police allege he inappropriately touched a woman at a health clinic in the Hervey Bay region in October last year.

He has since been banned from treating female patients unless another registered health practitioner is present.

The application to cross-examine the complainant will be heard again on July 22.

editors picks fccourt hervey bay magistrates court sexual assault charges
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Road rage: 4WD rams car during school drop off

    premium_icon Road rage: 4WD rams car during school drop off

    News A four-wheel drive has rammed another car in front of a Gold Coast school as parents and kids were arriving for the day in an apparent road rage incident.

    • 28th Jun 2019 9:59 AM
    ‘How we’ll get billions for Airport trams’

    premium_icon ‘How we’ll get billions for Airport trams’

    News Trams to Gold Coast Airport and northern NSW

    Forest bathers soak up nature as Japanese craze hits Tweed

    premium_icon Forest bathers soak up nature as Japanese craze hits Tweed

    News Women-only session to be held in Pottsville on Saturday.

    Woman accused of stabbing teacher faces court

    premium_icon Woman accused of stabbing teacher faces court

    Crime A Byron Bay teacher was stabbed earlier this year