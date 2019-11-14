Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Actor Kelsey Grammer with wife Camille at the 54th Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles 22 Sep 2002. Actor Kelsey Grammer with wife Camille
Actor Kelsey Grammer with wife Camille at the 54th Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles 22 Sep 2002. Actor Kelsey Grammer with wife Camille
Celebrity

Frasier star slams ‘pathetic’ ex-wife

by Jessica Bennett
14th Nov 2019 4:31 PM

TOSSED salad and scrambled shade.

Frasier star Kelsey Grammer didn't hold his tongue in a new interview, discussing ex-wife Camille Grammer and calling the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star "pathetic".

"Honestly, I don't really talk about her very much, because so much of her life is spent talking about me and I just think it's sort of pathetic," the Frasier actor, 64, said during a sit-down interview with Graham Bensinger.

Grammer went on to call out Camille's character, saying the 51-year-old was particularly insensitive during a rough time for him over a decade ago.

 

Happier times: The Grammers in 2010, shortly before their split. Picture: AP
Happier times: The Grammers in 2010, shortly before their split. Picture: AP

"A month after I had a heart attack, my mother died - 12 years ago now - the day of my mother's funeral, my third wife basically had an explosion about something," Kelsey explained.

"And she started telling me, 'I'm out of this, I'm out of here. I want a divorce, blah, blah blah, which, we'd had the same conversation for eight years, and it was tiresome."

He continued, "I realised at that moment that I was done with her, that I was not going to end up in this relationship for much longer. And somewhere under a year (later), I was done."

Camille and Kelsey split in July 2010, with the RHOBH cast member being awarded half of the earnings Grammer accumulated during their 13-year union, totalling $US30 million ($A44 million).

The exes share two children - daughter Mason, 17, and son Jude, 14 - with Camille admitting that she kept the last name Grammer for them, despite marrying David C. Meyer in October 2018.

 

Kelsey Grammer and Camille were married for 13 years. Picture: AP
Kelsey Grammer and Camille were married for 13 years. Picture: AP

 

This article originally appeared on Page Six and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
celebrity split frasier kelsey grammar tv show

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fastest in Australia descend on the Tweed Coast

        premium_icon Fastest in Australia descend on the Tweed Coast

        Whats On The climax to the 2019 season will be held this Saturday and Sunday off the Tweed Coast at Tweed Coast Jet Sprint Club on Cabarita Beach

        Cyclist to be taken for treatment after morning accident

        premium_icon Cyclist to be taken for treatment after morning accident

        Breaking NSW Ambulance are heading to a reported car and cyclist accident in Tweed Heads

        Tweed teenager champions kids in need

        premium_icon Tweed teenager champions kids in need

        News Tweed Heads teenager Sam Smith has organised a major fundraising event to support...

        When the Murwillumbah Auditorium will close

        premium_icon When the Murwillumbah Auditorium will close

        Council News During this time there will be some parking and traffic changes around the...