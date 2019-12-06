Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Oakey Creek Mine, operated by Glencore Australia. Picture: Supplied.
Oakey Creek Mine, operated by Glencore Australia. Picture: Supplied.
Business

Fraud investigation into major mining company

Caitlan Charles
6th Dec 2019 7:25 PM | Updated: 7:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INTERNATIONAL mining giant Glencore is under investigation from the UK Serious Fraud Office.

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported the SFO investigation added to ongoing corruption probes into one of the world's biggest commodities traders in the US and Brazil.

In a company statement to investors, Glencore said the SFO had opened an investigation into suspicions of bribery in the business conduct of the group.

"Glencore will co-operate with the SFO investigations," the statement said.

Glencore Australia operates multiple coal mines in the Bowen Basin including mines in Clermont, Collinsville, Glenden, Emerald and Middlemount.

bowen basin editors picks glencore glencore coal
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tweed’s water supply to run out by September

        premium_icon Tweed’s water supply to run out by September

        Council News Council takes drastic action as an unprecendented drought grips the Tweed.

        Burger chain forced to pay $1.1m owed to staff

        premium_icon Burger chain forced to pay $1.1m owed to staff

        Business A fast food chain has been forced to back-pay workers more than $1m.

        Council votes to halt water mining

        premium_icon Council votes to halt water mining

        Council News Tweed Shire Council will demand the NSW Government suspends commercial water...

        Military-style assault rifles for Coast cops

        premium_icon Military-style assault rifles for Coast cops

        News 'My first priority is to keep Australians safe'