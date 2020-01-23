Freak storm smashes Grafton out of nowhere

GRAFTON was smashed by a freak storm without warning this afternoon, causing extensive damage throughout the city.

Grafton was not included in the Bureau of Meteorology's severe thunderstorm warning. Bureau of Meteorology

Despite being located outside the area issued a severe thunderstorm warning by the Bureau of Meteorology earlier in the day, Grafton was hit by heavy rainfall and damaging winds about 5.30pm in a severe thunderstorm that ended just as abruptly half an hour later.

The BOM had earlier issued warning for damaging winds for people in North West Slopes and Plains, Northern Tablelands and parts of Mid North Coast, Hunter, Central Tablelands, Central West Slopes and Plains and Upper Western Forecast Districts, which did not include Grafton.

The rainfall associated to a freak storm that hit Grafton rapidly increased as it tracked over Grafton from the north, as shown by this sequence of rainfall radar maps from the Bureau of Meteorology website between 5.10pm and 5.40pm on Thursday, 23rd January, 2020. Bureau of Meterology

The storm appeared to develop out of nowhere on the Bureau of Meteorology's Grafton rainfall radar map, rapidly building in intensity as it approached the Jacaranda city.

Unsecured household items were thrown across backyards and branches of iconic jacaranda trees at See Park were snapped off by the ferocity of the winds. More to come.