Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Freak storm smashes Grafton out of nowhere

Bill North
by
23rd Jan 2020 6:08 PM

GRAFTON was smashed by a freak storm without warning this afternoon, causing extensive damage throughout the city.

Grafton was not included in the Bureau of Meteorology's severe thunderstorm warning.
Grafton was not included in the Bureau of Meteorology's severe thunderstorm warning. Bureau of Meteorology

Despite being located outside the area issued a severe thunderstorm warning by the Bureau of Meteorology earlier in the day, Grafton was hit by heavy rainfall and damaging winds about 5.30pm in a severe thunderstorm that ended just as abruptly half an hour later.

The BOM had earlier issued warning for damaging winds for people in North West Slopes and Plains, Northern Tablelands and parts of Mid North Coast, Hunter, Central Tablelands, Central West Slopes and Plains and Upper Western Forecast Districts, which did not include Grafton.

The rainfall associated to a freak storm that hit Grafton rapidly increased as it tracked over Grafton from the north, as shown by this sequence of rainfall radar maps from the Bureau of Meteorology website between 5.10pm and 5.40pm on Thursday, 23rd January, 2020.
The rainfall associated to a freak storm that hit Grafton rapidly increased as it tracked over Grafton from the north, as shown by this sequence of rainfall radar maps from the Bureau of Meteorology website between 5.10pm and 5.40pm on Thursday, 23rd January, 2020. Bureau of Meterology

The storm appeared to develop out of nowhere on the Bureau of Meteorology's Grafton rainfall radar map, rapidly building in intensity as it approached the Jacaranda city.

Unsecured household items were thrown across backyards and branches of iconic jacaranda trees at See Park were snapped off by the ferocity of the winds. More to come.

bom bureau of meteorology clarence weather climate change damaging winds grafton weather jacaranda trees rainfall radar see park severe thunderstorm severe weather storm damage weather warning
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Talented teen fights back against his rare cancer

        premium_icon Talented teen fights back against his rare cancer

        Sport Talented footballer Joseph Kearsley has had a positive development in his cancer battle, with renewed optimism around his recovery.

        • 23rd Jan 2020 5:21 PM
        Three US firefighters dead in NSW plane crash

        Three US firefighters dead in NSW plane crash

        News NSW is bracing for horror fire conditions today

        Pho doubt new restaurant is the real deal

        premium_icon Pho doubt new restaurant is the real deal

        Business One of the most famous dishes of Vietnam is recreated by the Nguyen family who have...

        MISSING PERSON: Can you help find Zach?

        MISSING PERSON: Can you help find Zach?

        News FREE STORY: Have you seen Zach McCormack