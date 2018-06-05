Fred is here to lend an ear

FIX-IT FRED: The Tweed Theatre Co's newest production FRED begins its run at the Tweed Heads Civic Centre on Friday, June 29.

A BRAND spanking new musical titled FRED, by the Tweed Theatre Company, will be premiered in the Tweed later this month.

The book musical FRED is the latest offering from Sydney based writer/ composer Wendy Waters (formerly of Mt Tamborine). Following on from Wendy's earlier musicals Sheherazade, Goddesses and Alexander, FRED is themed around the concept of urban loneliness, featuring brilliant music and four wonderful characters.

FRED tells the tale of three women who all live next door to each other in an inner-city apartment block. They all live alone and depend on an outside, unavailable person for intimacy. Their relationships with each other remain undeveloped until the power in their building fails. Enter Fred, an electrician sent in to fix the problem. As he works on the sockets and fixtures, he counsels each woman and formulates a plan to fix their lives.

Directed by Peter Gray, FRED features well known local stage artists Mitch Bruger in the title role of Fred, Cecile Campbell, Julie Burnett and Brooke Turnbull.

Premiering at a gala opening night on Friday, June 29 at the Tweed Heads Civic Centre, FRED runs for three weeks on Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday matinees.

Bookings can be made online at www.tweedtheatre.com.au, 1800 674 414 or at the door.