Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dr Fred Nile and South Ballina man David Felsch outside court.
Dr Fred Nile and South Ballina man David Felsch outside court. Aisling Brennan
News

Fred Nile supports Ballina man who cut down 270 mangroves

Aisling Brennan
15th Dec 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MORE than 20 people, including NSW politician Dr Fred Nile, have come out in support of a South Ballina man who cut down more than 270 mangroves in the Richmond River in 2018.

David John Felsch appeared before Ballina Local Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to two counts of harming protected marine vegetation without obtaining a permit.

However, he's disputing some of the facts alleged by the Department of Primary Fisheries in the Ballina Local Court today.

 

DPI allege he cut down 256 mangroves from the Richmond River at Keith Hall on February 8, 2018 and removed a further 15 mangroves from the same area on February 13, 2018.

Those in support of the man said outside court Felsch had done everyone a favour because that section of the road approaching the South Ballina ferry can be dangerous if mangroves are obstructing their view of the river.

Felsch is facing a maximum penalty of $110,000, the court heard.

The hearings expected to start shortly after Felsch and the DPI conclude discussions.

ballina local court mangroves nsw dpi richmond river south ballina
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Convicted armed robber told to sort his life out by judge

        Premium Content Convicted armed robber told to sort his life out by judge

        News The man was given a stern warning to undergo drug rehabilitation before he “wastes” his life in prison.

        Lane closed after early-morning truck crash on highway

        Premium Content Lane closed after early-morning truck crash on highway

        News MOTORISTS have been advised to exercise caution when travelling through the...

        Council keeps close eye on flood impacts on infrastructure

        Premium Content Council keeps close eye on flood impacts on infrastructure

        Council News AREAS “prone to wash outs and erosion” are being monitored.

        UNBELIEVABLE: Drivers dangerously ignore vital flood rule

        Premium Content UNBELIEVABLE: Drivers dangerously ignore vital flood rule

        Weather Don't put yourself or others in danger, like these people **VIDEO**