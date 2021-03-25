Free 24-hour GP phone service for those impacted by floods
Anyone impacted by flooding or severe weather can now access a free 24-hour Healthy North Coast GP Telehealth service.
On Wednesday March 24, 2021, Healthy North Cast announced the service was established to support people affected by the severe weather and flooding on the NSW North Coast.
Across the region, local health services have been impacted and some are still closed due to
power outages, staff shortages and floods.
Residents in flood-affected areas who are not able to get an appointment with their regular
GP can phone the service on 1800 931 158 to organise a phone or video appointment any
day of the week.
Healthy North Coast GP Telehealth can provide:
- Information, advice, diagnosis and treatment
- Prescriptions sent to your local pharmacy
- Medical certificates
- Specialist referrals.
After their appointment, a care summary can be sent to the patient, their regular GP and to
My Health Record.
This service has been funded by Healthy North Coast through their North Coast PHN
program and is part of the Commonwealth’s flood-relief support program. It is offered in
partnership with Telstra Health through the HealthNow platform.
Across the region, local health services have been impacted and some are still closed due to
power outages, staff shortages and floods.
The 1800-service is designed to be used if people in flood-affected areas are not able to get
an appointment with their regular GP.
More information
- Free GP Telehealth 1800 931 158
- The Healthy North Coast postcode checker will tell you if you can use this online service.
- In medical emergencies, call triple-0 (triple-0) immediately.
- If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.