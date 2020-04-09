Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Try the creative writing activities for children from Launch Pad. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
Try the creative writing activities for children from Launch Pad. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
Family Fun

STUCK AT HOME: 25 creative writing worksheets for children

Susanna Freymark
8th Apr 2020 5:29 PM | Updated: 6:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERE are 25 creative writing activities for you to print out at home.

They are designed for primary age children.

Years ago, when I was a primary school teacher, I ran a literacy centre and found children needed space to create their own ideas.

These activities are a launch pad to their imagination.

20 WAYS WE ARE KEEPING THE KIDS AMUSED AT HOME

The worksheets are designed to be fun and neat writing and correct spelling isn't the focus.

It's more about freeing them up to be creative.

If they are excited about an idea, then help them turn it into a story later and assist with spelling and grammar but let them get their idea out first without being constrained.

FOR PARENTS

Be specific in your feedback to your child.

Don't say - "Gee, that's good."

Tell them what you like about their work.

Make statements such as -

"That looks exciting, can you tell me more about what's going on?"

"I enjoyed your story, what happens next?"

"I like your colour choice, what made you think of that?"

"Your story is sad/scary, how do you feel about it?"

Follow this link for the downloadable activities

Enjoy. I am happy to share them with you during these times of home confinement.

WHERE TO GET SEEDLINGS TO PLANT A VEGIE GARDEN

Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.

 

 

Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.

 

 

Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.

 

Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.

 

 

Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.

 

Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.

 

Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.

 

Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.

 

Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.

 

Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.

 

Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.

 

Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.

 

Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.

 

Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.

 

Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.

 

Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.

 

Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.

 

Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.

 

Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.

 

Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.

 

Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.

 

Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.

 

Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.

 

Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.

 

Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.
northern rivers community news
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Weird COVID-19 impact on Gold Coast hospitals

        premium_icon Weird COVID-19 impact on Gold Coast hospitals

        Health Some of the city’s busiest emergency departments have noticed a strange side effect of the coronavirus crisis.

        Why Good Friday is good news for some businesses

        premium_icon Why Good Friday is good news for some businesses

        News Good Friday has opened doors for some businesses

        RECRUITMENT DRIVE: Tweed’s health district is hiring

        premium_icon RECRUITMENT DRIVE: Tweed’s health district is hiring

        News NNSWLHD is bolstering its frontline workforce

        Police threaten to fine Gold Coast surfers at Tweed beaches

        premium_icon Police threaten to fine Gold Coast surfers at Tweed beaches

        News Cop says travelling to Tweed beaches for better waves is not on