Free building inspections for flood affected properties

Aisling Brennan
6th Apr 2017 5:13 PM
Stafford St, South Murwillumbah resembles a war zone due to heavy flooding.
Stafford St, South Murwillumbah resembles a war zone due to heavy flooding. SCOTT POWICK

TWEED Shire Council is providing free inspections to flood affected properties.

Council's Director of Planning and Regulation Vince Connell said building surveyors will able to discuss any structural issues that may have occurred to properties affected by flood.

"I encourage people particularly those with limited support networks to get in contact with Council,” Mr Connell.

"These inspections are part of Council's efforts to help people hardest hit by this disaster.

"Home owners are advised to have their electrician check electrical wiring and there may be circumstances where a structural engineer needs to be engaged in addition to the Council inspection.

"Anyone affected should also contact their insurers as soon as possible regarding their requirements and are advised to take photos of all damage.”

Inspections are on a priority basis and will assist with general information about rebuilding and construction that may be required within the flood zone.

To book an inspection or for more detail contact Council's Building and Environmental Health Unit on (02) 6670 2439.

