Free coffee to mark opening of Tweed City's newest cafe

TOP BREW Mary Keevers at Tweed City's latest coffee shop Jamaica Blue, getting ready for the big opening.

TOP BREW Mary Keevers at Tweed City's latest coffee shop Jamaica Blue, getting ready for the big opening. Contributed

THE world's love affair with coffee continues, with coffee franchise Jamaica Blue opening its newest store at Tweed City today.

And to mark the occasion, the outlet will be handing out free small coffees to customers throughout the day, celebrating the start of what they hope will be a long and successful venture.

Run by Qiyang He, this first-time franchisee is excited to join the Jamaica Blue family and start grinding up its award-winning coffee and cooking up fresh food daily. This is expected to be the latest success story in the growing network of 121 Jamaica Blue cafes across Australia and 10 in New Zealand.

"We're thrilled to bring the best of Jamaica to Tweed Heads. Lovers of coffee will be delighted with our award-winning Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee single origin and signature blend, as well as our seasonal single origins served in-store by highly-trained baristas every day,” said Drew Eide, General Manager - Jamaica Blue.

Owned and operated by the Foodco Group, Jamaica Blue is inspired by and named after the Jamaica Blue Mountains, widely regarded as the home of the world's best coffee. No two menus are the same at Jamaica Blue, and franchisees have the freedom to develop cafes with their own personalities and menu selection, depending on local tastes and seasonal produce.

We chat to Qiyang about his new venture.

Why did you decide to open up a new coffee shop at Tweed City?

Both Foodco and I believe there is gap of market.

What type of coffee will you be using?

Our coffee beans come from our franchisor's partner Janus, 100% Arabica beans roasted in Melbourne.

What, besides coffee, will you be offering on the menu?

Traditional breakfast, three types of eggs, store cooked muffins, scones, made-to-order flatbread, sandwiches, etc. Our franchisor food consultants research receipts every day. Generally, we will have new things coming quarterly.

You are a first-time franchisee with the Jamaica Blue group. What is your business background?

I was a procurement professional in several MNEs (multinational enterprises) and helped my requestors (internal clients) drive their divisions or department costs down in the Asia Pacific region.

What drew you to the Tweed as a place to do business?

The Tweed has lovely local people and community, and less international tourists compared with busy Gold Coast.

What positives do you see in opening in a big centre such as Tweed City?

I felt a professionalism from Tweed Shire council staff, which is why I prefer Tweed City.

What do you love about the area?

I live at Robina now. Tweed is such a lovely place, I may move into somewhere west of Tweed Heads later.

The new Jamaica Blue Tweed Heads will be open every day. For more information on the free coffee day, please visit www.jamaicablue.com/freecoffeedays.