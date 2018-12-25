Menu
RESPONSIBLE: Shane McDonld gets his designated drivers wrist band from Twins Town Staff Marnie Wilhelmsen.
Free drinks for designated drivers this Christmas

24th Dec 2018 12:00 PM

DESIGNATED drivers will be able to have a night out on the drinks - soft drinks that is- through a holiday season initiative launched by Twin Towns at Tweed Heads.

Following consultation with the Tweed Heads Liquor Accord, Twin Towns, Club Banora and Twin Towns Juniors will ensure revellers can enjoy a night out during the festive season and arrive home safely thanks to their designated driver who will receive free post-mix soft drinks.

The Are you the Designated Driver? campaign caters for those putting their hand up to drive their mates home.

On their arrival at the respective club, designated drivers can head to the bar and request a yellow wristband, which will entitle them to free post-mix soft drinks at the venue for the duration of their visit.

Twin Towns CEO Rob Smith suggested the initiative at a recent meeting with the Liquor Accord.

He said public transport options in Tweed Heads, and especially the Tweed Coast, are very limited and for many, travelling in a private car for a night out is the only option.

The campaign runs until Thursday, 3 January 2019.

