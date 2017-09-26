Free fitness classes mark Active Ageing Week in Tweed

Club Active in Tweed Heads South is offering free fitness classes this week.

FITNESS classes can feel like the domain of the young, but this doesn't have to be the case.

Club Active is marking Active Ageing Week with a host of free fitness classes running until this Saturday, September 30.

The gym, based at Tweed Hub on Minjungbal Dr, is opening its doors to classes including dance, pilates, yoga, Tai Chi, balance, cardiac circuit and more.

Club Active director and exercise physiologist Jonathan Freeman said an active lifestyle could help older people to prevent a range of health issues.

"Some people think they're too old to start going to the gym but that never is the case,” Mr Freeman said.

"Exercise can change the way you age, increasing strength to combat osteoarthritis, improving bone mineral density for osteoporosis, cardiovascular health for heart conditions, sugar control for diabetes and mental health for anxiety and depression.

"Exercise has a way of improving health without the need for medications. So many people worry about how they look or are perceived but we strive to make them understand the value exercise plays in the ageing process; the weight loss, the feeling better and looking better follows.”

Mr Freeman said they wanted everyone, including older members, to feel comfortable and confident in keeping up healthy exercise habits.

"We want to let people know there is a place where they can feel comfortable and get expert guidance through a range of health conditions,” he said.

He said fitness classes could also offer great friendship-forming opportunities.

Club Active recently added a weekly, National Heart Foundation accredited, walk, to its schedule.

The group walk takes place at 7am on Thursdays, Bec Heswick Park on the corner of Winders Pl and Minerva Crt, Banora Point and navigates around Lake Kimberley in a 45-minute session.

"Walking outdoors is an invigorating way to improve fitness, increase energy, improve mood and assist with weight management in a socially enjoyable environment,” Mr Freeman said.

"It's a fantastic way to start the day.”

For more information about this week's activities, visit www.club-active.com.au.