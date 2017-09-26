24°
Lifestyle

Free fitness classes mark Active Ageing Week in Tweed

Club Active in Tweed Heads South is offering free fitness classes this week.
Club Active in Tweed Heads South is offering free fitness classes this week. contributed

FITNESS classes can feel like the domain of the young, but this doesn't have to be the case.

Club Active is marking Active Ageing Week with a host of free fitness classes running until this Saturday, September 30.

The gym, based at Tweed Hub on Minjungbal Dr, is opening its doors to classes including dance, pilates, yoga, Tai Chi, balance, cardiac circuit and more.

Club Active director and exercise physiologist Jonathan Freeman said an active lifestyle could help older people to prevent a range of health issues.

"Some people think they're too old to start going to the gym but that never is the case,” Mr Freeman said.

"Exercise can change the way you age, increasing strength to combat osteoarthritis, improving bone mineral density for osteoporosis, cardiovascular health for heart conditions, sugar control for diabetes and mental health for anxiety and depression.

"Exercise has a way of improving health without the need for medications. So many people worry about how they look or are perceived but we strive to make them understand the value exercise plays in the ageing process; the weight loss, the feeling better and looking better follows.”

Mr Freeman said they wanted everyone, including older members, to feel comfortable and confident in keeping up healthy exercise habits.

"We want to let people know there is a place where they can feel comfortable and get expert guidance through a range of health conditions,” he said.

He said fitness classes could also offer great friendship-forming opportunities.

Club Active recently added a weekly, National Heart Foundation accredited, walk, to its schedule.

The group walk takes place at 7am on Thursdays, Bec Heswick Park on the corner of Winders Pl and Minerva Crt, Banora Point and navigates around Lake Kimberley in a 45-minute session.

"Walking outdoors is an invigorating way to improve fitness, increase energy, improve mood and assist with weight management in a socially enjoyable environment,” Mr Freeman said.

"It's a fantastic way to start the day.”

For more information about this week's activities, visit www.club-active.com.au.

Topics:  active ageing active ageing week club active fitness

Tweed Daily News
Council divided over 'Yes' vote for same-sex marriage

Council divided over 'Yes' vote for same-sex marriage

An extraordinary meeting will be held at 5.30pm on Wednesday, September 27 at the Murwillumbah Chambers.

Tweed student's take on State spelling bee

SMART COOKIE: Barkers Vale Public School student Kaara Stephens-Smith and Terranora Public School student Bradley Gilmour competed in the Premier's Spelling Bee.

Tweed schools sent their best spellers to the finals.

Police warn of counterfeit notes on the Tweed

Police have warned of counterfeit currency circulating on the Tweed.

Tweed police have warned of counterfeit money after dodgy $50 found

Have your say on the future of drone safety laws

The community has an opportunity to have a say on future drone laws.

Community can weigh in on the future of Australia's drone rules

Local Partners

'I hate my nephew's name, my sister should have consulted me'

A WOMAN posted in a parenting forum saying she dislikes her nephew's name and she should have been 'consulted' on the name choice.

Four things to do on the Tweed this week

A Muriel's Wedding sing-a-long will be held at Murwillumbah's Regent Cinema.

Art shows, film anniversary and live music on offer on the Tweed

'I need to s***': Why this unlucky dad copped a $1200 fine

Police revealed the reason this dad gave for his offence. Sheesh.

Range Rover Velar launches charm offensive

The new Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic 1st Edition.

Craig Duff finds Range Rover is onto another good thing.

Make your daughter a 'breastpert'

Emma Scrimshaw, 32, had a lump removed from her breast when she was 20.

Mothers are being urged to teach children to detect breast cancer

'You have to be sexy to wear this'

Amanda Cardoso says the small bikini has always been popular in Brazil, where she is from.

Cheeky summer beachwear trend leaves little to the imagination

It's hard yakka beating bowel cancer, but Bob did it

Operation Hard Yakka founder, Bob Davis has announced his run for senate in the Jacqui Lambie Network. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

There wasn't much to indicate Bob Davis was unwell.