Free fun with the ‘Most Magnificent Activity Bag’

TWEED Regional Museum Tweed Heads reopened on September 15 in order to be back for the upcoming school holidays.

The museum will have multiple exhibits for the public to view, as well as their popular ‘My Museum’s Most Magnificent Activity Bag’, featuring free activities that connect with the displays on offer at both Tweed Heads and at the Museum’s Murwillumbah branch.

Museum Director Judy Kean said the museum experience provided great school holiday entertainment which was also COVID-safe.

“Boyds’ Shed provides a wonderful introduction to the history of commercial beach fishing on the Tweed. We not only tell the history of this iconic building but also feature the stories of fishermen who recall when the shed was a thriving commercial and social hub,” she said.

Ms Kean said the reopened museum offered the public a chance to take a trip down memory lane.

“Given our current experiences of the ‘border bubble’, it’s interesting to reflect on just how intertwined life has always been in this part of the world,” Ms Kean said.

“Since people first began holidaying in numbers on the coast early last century, it wasn’t an uncommon experience for families to be staying in accommodation on one side of the border and spending their days at the beach on the other side.”

There are strict COVID-Safe hygiene measures in place for all those visiting the Museum. Visitor numbers at each location are limited, and pre-bookings are encouraged.

Tweed Regional Museum Tweed Heads is open from Tuesday 15 September, each Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday for a morning and afternoon session.

Tweed Regional Museum Murwillumbah is open now from Tuesday – Saturday each week, also for morning and afternoon sessions each day.