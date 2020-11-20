Free hospital parking a ‘game changer’ for staff

FREE parking at the new Tweed Valley Hospital will be a welcome relief to the hip pocket for many health care workers.

The Health Services Union has welcomed the NSW Government’s budget announcement this week that a universal free parking scheme will be made available at the new hospital.

The 2020-21 budget revealed $6 million has been committed as a down payment for the free carpark in the new $670 million hospital project.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest made a hospital free-parking election promise in 2019.

It is estimated the total cost of the free carparking scheme will be $50 million

HSU secretary Gerard Hayes said the outcome was a win for HSU members, who ran a long campaign highlighting the huge costs of parking fees on both hospital staff, and the wider North Coast community.

Mr Hayes said the fee-free approach on hospital parking was expected to save healthcare workers around $1000 a year, and will also help patients and their families make visits to the new hospital.

“This is a wonderful outcome on so many levels,” he said.

“Free parking at Tweed Hospital will improve the lives of hardworking cleaners, ward assistants, and allied health workers who worried about losing hundreds of dollars each year in order to simply park at their work.”

Mr Hayes said free hospital parking would also benefit patients and families who will seek hospital care.

“Free hospital parking will give comfort to vulnerable patients – many of them sick and elderly people – who find hospital trips harrowing and even stressful.

“It’s a game changer for this regional community and is an approach which offers pause for thought across the health sector” he said.

The free parking plan is expected to improve accessibility and help drive visits to the new facility, expected to be operational from 2023.