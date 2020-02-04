Menu
GET HEALTHY: Newly installed fitness equipment at Pottsville will be ready to use later this month. Picture: AAP IMAGE by Damian Shaw.
Council News

New program aimed to tackle residents' bulge

Jodie Callcott
4th Feb 2020 9:13 AM | Updated: 9:21 AM

NEWLY installed fitness equipment at Pottsville will be ready to use later this month.

The outdoor exercise station is part of a NSW Government initiative to get more people active.

A Tweed Shire Council spokeswoman said outdoor exercise equipment has now been installed in Pottsville and Murwillumbah, and by April 2020, another three station will be set up.

"The project, funded by the Department of Premier and Cabinet NSW, was a successful Stronger Country Communities Fund project (Round 2) receiving $332,000," the spokeswoman said.

"To celebrate the launch, up to 15 lucky residents are being invited to one of four 'come and try sessions', to be supervised by a personal trainer on how to get the most out of exercising while using the newly installed equipment."

The free training sessions are being run at the Phillip St Reserve, Pottsville on Wednesday 12 and 19 February from 9.30am to 10.30am, and on Saturday 15 and 22 February from 8am to 9am.

To book your spot for a free training session and to receive expert tuition from a personal trainer, call (02) 6670 2530.

fitness health pottsville twdcouncil twdnews
Tweed Daily News

