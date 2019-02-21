Menu
Craig Elliott with Prue Carr at Kingscliff Tafe.
Free TAFE pledge made by NSW Labor

Michael Doyle
by
21st Feb 2019 4:00 PM

TAFE will become more accessible to NSW students under a Labor government according to Tweed candidate Craig Elliot.

The opposition announced on Wednesday that more than 600,000 TAFE spots will be free over the next 10 years in courses where there is a skills shortage.

Shadow minister for TAFE and skills Prue Car was with Mr Elliot on Wednesday to make the announcement at the Kingscliff TAFE.

Ms Car said Labor's plan would help people find jobs in industries which need an increased work force.

"Abolishing fees for courses in areas where there is a known skill shortage is a real, common sense way to connect eager workers with good jobs,” she said.

"Labor will revitalise the TAFE system after years of neglect for the Liberals and the National, and ensure TAFE is properly funded and accessible to all.”

The opposition estimates this will create 85,000 more jobs in the health care and social assistance sectors and another 41,000 in the construction industry by 2023.

Mr Elliot said the opposition's plan would "change lives”, should they come to power in March.

"I left school at 16 and went to TAFE ti complete my trade as an electrician, so I've seen first-hand the opportunities that open up when people get training and skills,” he said.

