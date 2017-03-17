28°
News

Freestone, Kerr out of Quiksilver Pro

Daniel McKenzie
| 17th Mar 2017 1:25 PM
Mick Fanning catches a wave on his way to a Heat seven win in the Quiksilver Pro at Snapper Rocks on Thursday.
Mick Fanning catches a wave on his way to a Heat seven win in the Quiksilver Pro at Snapper Rocks on Thursday. Daniel McKenzie

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MICK Fanning, Joel Parkinson and Stephanie Gilmore have safely progressed through the opening heats of the Quiksilver and Roxy Pro in a week of mixed results for Tweed surfers.

Fanning and Gilmore were awaiting their next heats after both secured thrilling round one wins, while fellow Tweed hopes Jack Freestone and Josh Kerr crashed out of the competition in round two.

In heat seven on Thursday, a heavyweight match-up between three-time World Surf League champion Fanning, 11-time WSL champion Kelly Slater (US), and Championship Tour veteran Jeremy Flores (France) didn't disappoint.

Local knowledge paid off for Fanning, who was able to catch a wave in the dying seconds of the heat to earn a 7.14, defeating Flores by only 0.14.

"I was sitting out there with priority for a while, but it's so hard in these conditions because sometimes priority's a curse,” Fanning said after the heat.

"It's a confidence booster that I could keep my cool there at the end, and that's how I want to go the whole year. I don't want to worry about the consequences, but want to just keep going.”

Earlier in the day, six-time WSL champion and five-time Roxy Pro winner Gilmore set the platform with some last-minute heroics of her own to steal a win from Lakey Peterson (US) and Malia Manuel (Hawaii).

In the sixth and last heat of the round, Gilmore's last-ditch ride on a wave that had previously closed out scored her a 6.57, which was enough to secure a combined 14.24 ahead of Peterson (13.33) and Manuel (7.50).

"This event is so important for a good start to the year,” Gilmore said.

"A lot of people that win here go on to win the title, so a good start is super important. This is my home break and I'd like to do well here.”

Freestone and Kerr weren't so fortunate and will now look to bounce back in the Margaret River Pro, which gets under way on Wednesday week.

In round two sudden-death heats on Friday, Freestone and Kerr lost out to Hawaiian Sebastian Zietz and Brazilian Ian Gouveia respectively.

Jack Freestone is out of the Quiksilver Pro
Jack Freestone is out of the Quiksilver Pro WSL/Masurel

Freestone said he wouldn't change too much heading into Margaret River after surfing a solid heat.

"Even though I lost, I felt really fine. It's probably just catching more waves and giving myself more opportunity,” he said.

"It's hard against (Zietz), he's that good he'll turn a six into an eight, and he did.”

Like Fanning, Freestone felt wave priority played a big part in the heat.

"It all switched when I got priority. When waves are good, you're waiting for something that doesn't come,” he said.

"It was just one of those heats, but yeah, I think it all came down to the priority.”

Gilmore was due to face three-time world champion Carissa Moore and Australian Bronte Macaulay in round three on Friday afternoon, while Parkinson was awaiting a Round three clash with Brazilian Miguel Pupo.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  jack freestone josh kerr mick fanning quiksilver pro roxy pro stephanie gilmore surfing tweed sport world surf league wsl

The job every chocoholic dreams of...

CHRIS Thomson and Amy Sargeantson are living the life every chocoholic dreams of.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Community program aims for cheap solar, greener region

Community program aims for cheap solar, greener region

A GROUP is launching a community-led bulk-buy campaign in a bid to get solar power into more Tweed homes.

Search for actors is on in Tweed

Kingscliff TAFE film students need actors to take part in their major projects on Monday.

Are you our next star?

Black dog rides on through Byron Bay

JOIN IN: The Black Dog Ride aims to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.

Bikers provide support for depression.

Councillors give Men's Shed green light

Pottsville and District Men's Shed members entering Tweed Shire Council chamber at Tweed Heads.

Councillors support Men's Shed licence at Black Rocks

Local Partners

Community program aims for cheap solar, greener region

A GROUP is launching a community-led bulk-buy campaign in a bid to get solar power into more Tweed homes.

Black dog rides on through Byron Bay

JOIN IN: The Black Dog Ride aims to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.

Bikers provide support for depression.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Seagulls leads the hunt for Easter fun

EASTER FUN: Taryn Warmoll, the Easter Bunny and Raema Dick at a past Seagulls Easter Family Day.

Easter entertainment on the Tweed

Gig Guide: Big weekend for Tweed's live music

Baby Animals will play Twin Towns on Saturday as part of their One World national tour.

Tweed Gig Guide: March 16-20

Bachelor contestant charged with selling ice and cocaine

REALITY television star Georgia Tripos has reportedly been charged with running a drug syndicate with her friend.

Justin Bieber: 'G'day mate, got some Vegemite?'

The Canadian singer even shook the staff’s hand. Staffer Camilla Glover prepared some white toast and gave the star some extra vegemite for the road trip.

Biebs stunned staff by asking for famous Aussie spread

Search for actors is on in Tweed

Kingscliff TAFE film students need actors to take part in their major projects on Monday.

Are you our next star?

Dame Julie Andrews in Queensland for My Fair Lady

My Fair Lady's Julie Andrews during a media call at QPAC.

SHE'S not the Queen but Dame Julie's visit is like a royal tour.

Video shows Prince William gyrating with blondes

What will Kate think? The Prince can be seen in the background with his hand on a woman's waist.

“It’s safe to assume that Kate will be far from happy about this.”

Todd Sampson puts his faith in science to the test

Todd Sampson in a scene from the TV series Todd Sampson's Life on the Line.

Gruen favourite creates another science series that’s fun to watch.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

An Elevated Family Home with a Private Bush Outlook

40 Inlet Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 4 $440,000 ...

This three-bedroom timber home is nestled in a quiet street, oozing character, charm and an abundance of space. Functional and spacious, the open plan kitchen...

Enjoy the tranquil sunset vistas overlooking the Tweed River

2 Lakeview Parade, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 $490,000 ...

Three bedrooms plus a study or four bedrooms, main with walk in robe Open plan living and dining room with quality polished timber floors Comfortable...

This attractive free-standing duplex is just the ticket if you&#39;re looking for easy maintenance, independent living

1/21 Alexander Court, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 3 2 435,000

* Three bedrooms, two bathrooms * Master with built-in robe and ensuite * Open plan living area leading out to a large covered rear patio * Stylish kitchen...

In the Heart of Coolangatta - a Flat 250m Walk to the Sand

6/30 Lanham Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $379,000

On the second level of the "New Galaxy" building this two-bedroom unit presents great value for money a short walk to everything Coolangatta has to offer ...

Hidden Cooly Gem

11/7-9 Stapylton Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 2 1 Offers Over...

Admire the panoramic hinterland and ocean views from your private top floor balcony. This property is perfectly positioned within a short stroll to the white sands...

Perfectly Positioned Apartment - 850 Metres to Kirra Beach

4/22 Binya Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

House 2 1 1 $300,000

This property is perfect for anyone seeking a relaxed, beachside lifestyle or an excellent investment opportunity. - Two generous sized bedrooms both with built...

Dual living possibilities!

3 Swagmans Way, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 2 $590,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 18TH MARCH 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST You will find this home is hidden away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 780m² block with...

Seclusion, Space and Great Views

11 Rosemount Court, Terranora 2486

House 3 1 5 $550,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 18TH MARCH 11-11:30AM NSW On 5867 square metres in a highly sought after Terranora cul-de-sac, this solid family home represents...

450 METRES TO GREENMOUNT BEACH

15/6-8 Thomson Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 2 1 Price Guide...

Situated in a highly sought-after location, this nicely presented two-bedroom top floor apartment is only 450 metres from the iconic Greenmount Beach. This...

STUNNING BEACHSIDE HAMPTON&#39;S INSPIRED RESIDENCE @ SALT

12 Cathedral Court, Kingscliff 2487

House 4 4 2 $1,800,000 ...

Situated in the upmarket seaside Village of 'Salt' located on the beautiful Tweed Coast, this Hampton's inspired home is less than 300m to the beach.

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!