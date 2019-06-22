Menu
THE SCENE: A train crashed into a ute near Glenreagh this morning.
News

Freight train ploughs into ute near Glenreagh

Sam Flanagan
by
22nd Jun 2019 10:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FREIGHT train has crashed into a ute at Glenreagh, with the vehicle parked across the tracks at the time of the incident.

Coffs-Clarence Police were notified of the crash around 6am this morning and arrived at the scene shortly after.

The southbound XPT train collided with a Mitsubishi Triton which was unoccupied at the time and parked on the railway.

Only two passengers were on board the train at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.

The train was delayed for hours after the crash, with the Coffs-Clarence Police currently investigating the circumstances of how the ute came to be left on the tracks.

The incident occurred on a private property near Glenreagh just off Brennans Rd.

