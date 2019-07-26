French cafe to bring more culinary flair to Tweed

FOODIE FLAIR: French chef and owner of L'Appoline French Delights Marie Fleur, with her products at Tweed Heads.

BUSY Ducat Street at West Tweed might be a far removed from the boulevards of Lille in northern France but for one cafe owner, it's the perfect spot to bring a little French culinary flair to the shire.

Combining traditional French home-style cooking with the freshest local produce, L' Appoline owner Marie Fleur is hoping to deliver the culinary skills of her grandmother and those of regional France to the cosmopolitan corner shopping centre.

The restaurants was formerly know as Moulin Rogue but Marie change it due to honour her heritage.

She shares the block with an Italian eatery and a Chinese take away and is proud to be flying the flag for a style of cooking which isn't as widely found in the Tweed.

"The name of the restaurant is in honour of my grandmother and the food is of a traditional style, simple abut tasty,” Marie said.

"I have worked extensively in the hospitality business before but this is the first time I have run a food outlet like this and it is a great way to share my passion for food with people.

"We are very fortunate here to have access to such fresh and wonderful produce and where possible, I try to source as much organic product as possible.”

With a menu that features many traditional French dishes, Marie prides herself in producing true home style cooking which she said was demanding but rewarding.

With abundant enthusiasm, the L'Appoline owner/chef and waiter leaves no doubt am among customers as to where she heralds from.

"See the people enjoying my food and talking to them about French cuisine and all things French is why I decided to go into this business,” she said.

"It's a lot of work but aside from my husband and you son, food is a love of mine.”

As for her favourite dish - Marie admits there's nothing like a great quiche.

"Being French, a great quiche Lorraine is hard to beat but I also love putting salmon in the quiche as well,” she said.

"The secret to making a great quiche is time - taking plenty of time to get the pastry just right, you have to respect it and then adding the filling using the best ingredients and in the right balance.”

Aside from her breakfast and lunch menu, Marie also serves up ready to go meals for people in a hurry as well as desserts and has just started expanding her range of imported gourmet hard cheeses.

"I would like to see our cheese range grow - bring in unique hard cheeses form overseas and then stocking the best in Australian soft cheeses,” she said.

L'Appoline is open Wednesday to Saturday form 9am to 5pm and Sunday 9am to 2.30pm for dine in or take way meals and coffees at 100 Ducat Street, West Tweed. .