French couple on brink of deportation handed new lifeline

French couple Damien Pigot and Sandy Mendy have been handed a lifeline by the Department of Home Affairs.

French couple Damien Pigot and Sandy Mendy have been handed a lifeline by the Department of Home Affairs. Scott Powick

A FRENCH Tweed couple who were on the brink of deportation have been handed a lifeline by the Department of Immigration.

Damien Pigot, who owns the popular French restaurant 3 Sea in Tweed Heads South, was told last month he did not qualify for a new visa despite being in Australia for 15 years and owning a business for five.

Mr Pigot was later granted an extended bridging visa for two weeks, allowing him and his partner Sandy to pack and sell the equipment in their shop as they prepared to head back to France.

A petition to keep the couple in the country has more than 17,000 signatures with support from across the nation including Western Australia, Tasmania and Victoria.

French chef Damien Pigot at Taste of Tweed in 2017. Scott Powick

On Friday, Mr Pigot received a call from the Department of Home Affairs telling him he was no longer on a bridging visa and was on an "indefinite" visa until a final decision was made.

"It's indefinite until we get another review so I don't really know what it means," Mr Pigot said.

"People who can read between the lines are telling me it's good news but we haven't been overexcited about it, it's a big relief in the sense we'll have time to organise our departure or stay depending on the final answer.

"It's very good news but no time to get excited, I still don't know if we can afford to do a French festival in a month which we had planned, but we are still here and there are many people to thank, I think it's the addition of all these voices which had them decide to review our fate."