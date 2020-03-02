Frenzy over leggings with ‘secret’ detail

Fitness lovers have been sent into a spin over a pair of gym tights with a twist.

Instagram has been flooded with images of women wearing a pair of blue tights with white spots during their workouts - but it's not just the pretty print that has people excited.

The $99 leggings, made in a collaboration with activewear brand Nimble and online retailer The Iconic, have been made using plastic bottles pulled from the ocean and are being "snapped up" by shoppers.

While the tights have been produced using six bottles the matching sports bra ($79) has been made from another four, making it a total to 10 pieces of plastic that have been saved from landfill.

"We had a feeling it would be a popular style and this has certainly been the case - since launching a fortnight ago, it's quickly shot up to be a bestseller for both Nimble and The Iconic. It has almost sold out entirely," Nimble's co-founder, Vera Yan, told news.com.au.

These spotty gym tights have caused a frenzy online, with shoppers loving the fact they are made from recycled plastic bottles. Picture: Instagram / Nikitazjohnston

"Our community is very much on Instagram these days so … within a few days of launching there was a sea of spots all over Instagram from our customers, new customers and their friends wearing and re sharing images.

"That was when we realised the strength of the exclusive print."

On social media, the tights are being praised for the "secret" feature, with some labelling the use of discarded plastic as "genius".

"Wow such a good idea," one person wrote.

"Who knew tights could hide such a happy secret," another said.

"So gorgeous to look at and sustainable - win, win," one happy customer declared.

‘So gorgeous to look at and sustainable — win, win’. Picture: Instagram / Caroline Groth

Despite the pretty pattern, the pants are capable of doing more than taking you for a stylish brunch, with fans including yoga teachers, Barry's Bootcamp instructors and hikers.

It's not the first time Nimble, which was launched with a store in Bondi six years ago by Vera and her Melbourne schoolfriend Katia Santilli, has created pants made from items that would usually end up in landfill.

The majority of the brand's range is made from Spandex and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) - which is a fancy word for recycled plastic bottles.

It's a feature that has been so popular, the company was turning over a staggering $5 million annually they told news.com.au back in 2018.

"We still high-five each other when we see someone wearing our activewear walking down the street," Vera said at the time.

It has also saved hundreds of thousands of bottles from going into landfill.

Nimble aren't the only fitness company to start making more conscious clothing, with Bec Judd's activewear brand Jaggad recently following suit, launching a sustainable collection.

They’re durable too, with fans of the pants wearing them for a variety of different types of exercise. Picture: Instagram / Joanne Bezz