Frenzy over Serena Williams’ $174 dress

Serena Williams causes a frenzy with her $174 dress designed for ‘every body’. Picture: Instagram / Serena Williams

Serena Williams causes a frenzy with her $174 dress designed for ‘every body’. Picture: Instagram / Serena Williams

SHE'S best known for her bold fashion choices on the court.

From fishnet stockings to sporting yellow trainers at the 2019 Met Gala and, of course, her infamous black catsuit.

But Serena Williams has just debuted a figure-hugging dress for "every body" from the latest collection of her clothing own line - and the $120 ($A174) garment is so popular, it's very nearly sold out.

The tennis champion and mum-of-one took to Instagram recently to reveal the "Twist Front Dress", an outfit she describes as "classy and classic" on her clothing brand's website.

However, it's unique selling point is that it's designed to suit women of all body types and allows the wearer to proudly show off their shape.

"I designed the Twist Front Dress for everybody and every BODY," the 37-year-old wrote on Instagram.

The video accompanying the post shows Serena posing alongside a group of women of all shapes and sizes all in the same red ensemble, demonstrating just how flattering her design is.

The $174 dress has already won a legion of fans, virtually selling out. Picture: Instagram / Serena Williams

On her website, Serena describes the outfit as 'classy and classic' adding it's 'the most comfortable dress'. Picture: Instagram / Serena Williams

In the clip shared, the group discusses the importance of recognising bodies in all their natural glory.

"No one in the world looks exactly the same," she said. "We all are different people, we have different personalities, we have different traits."

In the clip, Serena talks about the importance of a dress for all body shapes with other women. Picture: Instagram / Serena Williams

The tennis champion's message about fashion has clearly resonated, as the dress - a new release to her women's wear line named after her which launched last year - has almost sold out.

On its website, the flattering style that features a V-neckline and long sleeves with a ruched detail across the stomach, is - at the time of publication - only available in two sizes, 2X and 3X.

In just a few days, the $174 dress has virtually sold out. Picture: Supplied

Its popularity has left shoppers frustrated, with many airing their disappointment on social media.

TFW the Serena Williams dress is sold out online in your size... https://t.co/Jcgxxu9klL pic.twitter.com/mb8CaDVboo — Elizabeth Cherneff (@echerneff) July 29, 2019

Many, though, just had praise for the novice designer, applauding her understanding of different women's needs.

I don’t recall ever having commenting via Twitter in fashion but my dear @serenawilliams , you nail it with that red dress!Thank you for understanding all female bodies are beautiful even if they do not have a beautiful bank account. Well done my Queen, well done! — Maureen C Brennan (@moeminator) July 29, 2019

But some were not fans of the look, stating "no woman looks good with a big knot in the middle of her stomach".

Regardless of the divisive views on the style, there's no denying the powerful message behind it.

Serena has been a trailblazer in embracing women's natural bodies, recently stunning on the front cover of Harpers Bazaar completely "untouched".

RELATED: No airbrush required: Serena bares all

The 37-year-old created a buzz over her striking gold cape dress that blew in the wind to reveal her naked booty underneath - without any airbrushing.

Serena Williams stunned on the cover of Harper's Bazaar. Picture: Alexi Lubomirski/Harper’s Bazaar US

It sent the internet into a meltdown, with many applauding the magazine and Serena for the photo.

Serena Williams is on the cover of @harpersbazaarus and none of the images, including the cover, have been airbrushed pic.twitter.com/T6dJjXFIOw — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 9, 2019

Serena Williams got 67% of a booty cheek out on the cover of Harper's Bazaar and returning 140 mph serves on the same day and I for one am glad we elected her as President — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) July 9, 2019

Seriously, as a photographer, it feels really good to see non-airbrushed images appear on the cover of a major magazine. — Da Adult (@kidnoble) July 9, 2019

Earlier this year, she strutted her stuff in an unusual outfit at the Australian Open - a raincoat in Melbourne's 33C heat.

Of course, her Met Gala appearance is one of her biggest fashion moments of the year, with the mum rocking bright yellow Nike shoes with her neon yellow Versace gown.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au