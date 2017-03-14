Fresh fun at the farmers' market in Kingscliff

Sheia Kironn , Inca Murphy and Isaac Robson sell their fresh produce at the new Village Farm Market in Kingscliff.

THERE was plenty of buzz at the new Kingscliff farmers' markets on Saturday.

The crowds kept coming for the Village Farm Market's first day at the North Coast TAFE, with many stallholders selling out of their produce early.

Huckleberry Bakery stall holder Belle Hart said the market was a huge success.

"Compared to other markets we've done, this has gone twice as quickly,” Ms Hart said after she'd sold out of all of her fresh baked goods by 9.30am.

"Everyone here is so excited. There's so many people here and the quality of produce is very high.”

Village Farm Market organiser Ainslie Lawrie said she was astonished by how many people came on the day.

"We're overwhelmed but it's been amazing,” she said.

"We want to thank the community for all the support they've shown us. All of our stallholders are overwhelmed as well. It goes to show there's big things to come for Kingscliff.”