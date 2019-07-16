Fresh seafood the key to success

FRESH seafood beside the sea is something that chef Bernie Powling prides himself in delivering.

And it may have something to do with the location of his kitchen - overlooking the ocean and beach at the North Kirra Surf Life Saving Club.

The club, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, has just completed renovations which have included the kitchen, bar and gaming area in preparation for the warmer months.

After spending 12 years in the United Kingdom and then two years working in the food business in Sydney, to have a facility which draws directly on the relaxed beach style of the Gold Coast is a bonus for Powling.

"Having access to fresh seafood and quality local produce in inspiring - I'm a firm believer that people genuinely are looking for that in their dining experience and coupled with a great location, there's nothing better,” he said.

"We pride ourselves in using whole fish which we source locally and work that into a contemporary Australian cuisine.”

North Kirra Surf Life Saving Club head Chef Bernie Powling and staff member Brianna Buvnett Scott Powick

The kitchen refurbishment also marks a significant step in the growth of the club - the space was originally the club's first bunk room.

North Kirra president Craig Lownes said the 70th anniversary celebrations this year were a tribute to a very dedicated group of members and supporters.

"We are a small club with about 100 patrolling members - we'd always welcome more - and we have about 1100 social members,” he said.

"However we have shown over the years that we can punch well above our weight, hosting the Aussies (national championships) and being an alternative sight for them if the conditions at Kurrawa became to rough.

Lownes said the club, which was officially recognised by the Point Danger branch in 1949 had come about through the actions and determination of Joe Doniger after two drownings occurred in the area over the New Year period that year.

Doniger, a member of the Kirra SLSC, was also the hero of a double fatal shark attack at Kirra in 1937 and lived at Pacific Parade at North Kirra.

He rallied locals and regular Brisbane visitors to start the club and was the first Club Captain, John Shinnie the first Treasurer and Alan Waugh the first Secretary.

The club's first patron was Len Townend (grandfather of Peter) and in keeping with the club's family-friendly focus, the current patron is Joe Doniger's son George.

"The club had great difficulty surviving in the early years as all the local lads joined the big clubs, either Kirra or Greenmount,” Lownes said.

"It was only from 1953 that the club prospered with the arrival of a lot of young lads hitch hiking down from Brisbane and enjoying mixing with a lot of the local young ladies.

"The first clubhouse was only ever built as a gear shed but it was converted to accommodate the Brisbane members with triple deck bunks and cold shower and no kitchen.”

Times have changed for North Kirra and chef Powling fortunately - the only beds found in the kitchen might be rice found on the menu.

For more information, visit www.northkirra.com.au