Friday is on all our minds as NSW freedom looms

Freedom is looming for NSW residents­, with major restrictions on daily lives to be wound back from Friday­ as the government looks for ways to boost jobs and ease lockdown rules even further.

But the restriction rewrite is not without confusion: some of the new rules appear contradictory, including an edict banning more than five people­ visiting another household, but allowing a family of 10 to welcome five visitors.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian yesterday indicated further easing of restrictions could be on the horizon, tasking senior ministers to engage with business and peak bodies to kickstart economic activity.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced an easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Picture: Richard Dobson

"The NSW government will not be afraid to move more quickly to support business," she said.

It came as the state recorded a milestone of zero new COVID-19 cases for the first time since February.

"As we ease restrictions there is no doubt the number of cases will increase," Ms Berejiklian said. "We should measure our success by making sure we have a good level of economic activity or normality whilst a manageable rate of case numbers."

From Friday, NSW residents can again look forward to outdoor gatherings, larger home visits, and eating in at cafes and restaurants.

People will be allowed to leave the house for recreation, not just exercise, for the first time since tough lockdown measures were put in place. Outdoor gatherings will be capped at 10 people, with outdoor gyms and play equipment open again.

Households will be allowed to welcome­ up to five visitors, no matter how many people usually reside in the home. That means large families can still welcome five visitors, leading to more than 10 people gathered under the one roof. In another apparent contradiction, regional holidays are still banned but there is no restriction on how far someone can travel to visit friends or family.

Outdoor activities like exercise will be permitted. Picture: John Appleyard

The government is encouraging more economic activity, with cafes and restaurants able to seat up to 10 patrons at any one time, provided there is only one person per 4sqm.

The Corner House is one venue finding creative ways to make the new restrictions work. The Bondi eatery has encouraged groups of 10 to book out the whole venue for $1000 each, which includes a $1000 bar tab, unlimited pizzas, and cheese boards.

"I thought to myself that it would be so much fun to have the whole bar to yourself and a few friends, like that dream of being locked in a toy store and having it all to yourself before security realise you're in there," owner Ben Siderowitz said.

He said at first he felt "amused and confused" by the restriction changes.

Eateries are open to a maximum of 10 people.

"As the owner of a venue that can fit over 150 people at one time, hearing the number 10 was a bit of a shock to the system," he said.

"Once that initial reaction wore off I got my thinking hat on and said to myself '10 people is better than nothing, how can we maximise our return off these 10 people while staying true to our brand?'."

Other restaurateurs were less optimistic­ about the new rules. My Kitchen Rules judge and Banksia Hotel owner Colin Fassnidge won't begin to consider reopening the doors until at least 20 people are allowed in.

Celebrity chef Colin Fassnidge says the nrew rules will make no difference to him. Picture: Instagram

"It will work for the local cafe or sushi joint but do you want to sit in a restaurant with only 10 people?" he asked. "What the government did with stimulus was good, as much as I hate to say the government did something right. I'm 100 per cent behind what they have to do, but it just doesn't help us."

Ms Berejiklian said it was a tough time for businesses: "I understand for a number of businesses that will be viable­, but for many others it won't."

Under Friday's relaxed restrictions, cafes and restaurants will be able to open and serve alcohol, but pubs with kitchens will not be allowed to trade. The Premier said that was based "on health advice" while NSW Health's Jeremy McAnulty said "bars are very different to cafes".

"Cafes are short-term places, where a bar is where people congregate for a long time - (there are) very different interactions," he said.