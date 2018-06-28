Friends of the Pound reopens in Tweed

PET CARE: Friends of the Pound volunteers Lee Robertson and Sonia Tricheter with Bobbie.

PET CARE: Friends of the Pound volunteers Lee Robertson and Sonia Tricheter with Bobbie. Aisling Brennan

TWEED'S favourite pound is reopening in the shire, thanks to the support of the community.

Friends of the Pound president Sonia Tricheter said the volunteer-based organisation was pleased to open its new home in Tweed, after temporarily moving to Elanora, Queensland, last year.

"We've always been Tweed-based,” Ms Tricheter said.

"We were left an inheritance from 100-year-old Joyce Ada Churchill, which allowed us to purchase this new Tweed space.”

The community is invited to celebrate the opening of the new premises, which will also feature a pre-loved clothing store, on Saturday, June 30, from 1pm.

"The money we earn from the pet area and the pre-loved area will keep us viable,” Ms Tricheter said.

"Vet bills can cost us up to $300,000 annually.

"We also encourage people to foster an animal - it doesn't cost anything.”

Friends of the Pound is now open at 17/39-41, Corporation Circuit, Tweed Heads South. Visit www. friendsofthepound.com.