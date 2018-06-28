Menu
PET CARE: Friends of the Pound volunteers Lee Robertson and Sonia Tricheter with Bobbie.
PET CARE: Friends of the Pound volunteers Lee Robertson and Sonia Tricheter with Bobbie. Aisling Brennan
Friends of the Pound reopens in Tweed

28th Jun 2018 12:11 PM

TWEED'S favourite pound is reopening in the shire, thanks to the support of the community.

Friends of the Pound president Sonia Tricheter said the volunteer-based organisation was pleased to open its new home in Tweed, after temporarily moving to Elanora, Queensland, last year.

"We've always been Tweed-based,” Ms Tricheter said.

"We were left an inheritance from 100-year-old Joyce Ada Churchill, which allowed us to purchase this new Tweed space.”

The community is invited to celebrate the opening of the new premises, which will also feature a pre-loved clothing store, on Saturday, June 30, from 1pm.

"The money we earn from the pet area and the pre-loved area will keep us viable,” Ms Tricheter said.

"Vet bills can cost us up to $300,000 annually.

"We also encourage people to foster an animal - it doesn't cost anything.”

Friends of the Pound is now open at 17/39-41, Corporation Circuit, Tweed Heads South. Visit www. friendsofthepound.com.

friends of the pound whats on
Tweed Daily News

    Local Partners