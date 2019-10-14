Friends star’s major Jen Aniston gaffe

Paul Rudd has shared an interesting anecdote from his time on Friends.

The comedic actor-turned-Marvel superstar appeared on the The Graham Norton Show on Friday and spoke about the popular sitcom's 25th anniversary, spilling a little tea on himself as he recalled the time he nearly fumbled his gig on the series after accidentally injuring co-star Jennifer Aniston.

Paul Rudd played Phoebe’s partner, Mike (right).

"I was on set for my first episode and Jennifer was on a Segway because she had broken her toe, and everyone was marvelling at it," Rudd recalled. "Matt LeBlanc asked to have a go and immediately knew how to do it. I then asked to try it, too."

The 50-year-old said that in an instant he almost lost everything.

"I spun 'round and rolled it right over Jennifer's foot!" he said. "The producers' look of panic was as if to say, 'Is it too late to fire him? Has his character been established yet?' I felt awful. Such an inauspicious start."

Rudd had a recurring role as the husband of Lisa Kudrow's character, Phoebe, from 2002 until the show's end in 2004. Throughout the time he worked with Aniston on the set, Rudd said he was certain she never got over his folly.

"I was on the soundstage and Jennifer Aniston was crying, and I thought, 'I'm not supposed to be here', so to break the ice, I went over and said, 'Well, we did it, what a ride'," he offered. "The joke inevitably fell flat."

Rudd said he enjoyed his time on the series, calling it "an incredible thing to be a part of".

He and Aniston would go on to co-star in Wanderlust in 2012 alongside Aniston's most recent ex, Justin Theroux.

Rudd and Aniston in a scene from Wanderlust. Picture: AP Photo/Universal Pictures, Gemma La Mana

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission