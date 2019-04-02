Fright night is right for real fun

FRIGHTFUL FUN: A horror night is planned for the Gold Coast and Film Festival Director Lucy Fisher is ready to entertain .

FRIGHTFUL FUN: A horror night is planned for the Gold Coast and Film Festival Director Lucy Fisher is ready to entertain . Jerad Williams

THE Gold Coast Film Festival will unleash its own version of Fright Night, when it hosts the Australian premiere of a bloody survival thriller in the dark of Springbrook.

Dubbed Horror in the Hinterland, the one-off event on Saturday, April 13, will see a horde of film fans make their way up a dark, winding road to a pop-up cinema surrounded by trees for a movie experience like no other.

The event will begin with the premiere of The Furies, the debut feature of writer director Tony D'Aquino which has been described as "reinventing the old school slasher movie.

With the film's creators and selected cast in attendance, it will be followed by a screening of the 2012 twisted slasher flick Cabin in the Woods.

Gold Coast Film Festival Director Lucy Fisher said the pop-up outdoor cinema would be one of the most unique film screening locations the Gold Coast had to offer.

"Our goal is to continually raise the bar when it comes to creating unique film experiences and Horror in the Hinterland ticks all the boxes on that front,” she said.

"Hosting the Australian premiere of The Furies is a coup in its own right but doing so in a setting that will have the audience sitting even closer to the edge of their seats is something else.

"The exact location of the outdoor cinema will only be revealed to ticket holders closer to the night.”

Councillor Glenn Tozer said the event was a great tourism initiative.

"Hopefully, this event will lead to other unique and environmentally sustainable initiatives, perhaps some a little less scary, that can continue to support Springbrook's local economy,” he said.

Horror in the Hinterland is one of more than 100 films, panels, parties and events that will be held during the Gold Coast Film Festival.

Another festival newcomer is the Ladyparts Live Commentary Screening of cult slasher film Scream, which will be held at HOTA next Tuesday.

Many Gold Coast Film Festival favourites are also returning including Floating Cinema: 50 First Dates on Wednesday, movie and music trivia this Thursday, and the Women in Film lunch this Friday.

The Gold Coast Film Festival runs from today until April 14 at HOTA and other locations. For tickets and more information, visit www.gcfilmfestival.com.