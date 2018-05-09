From a quiet, dark place came a sound of many colours

ACCLAIMED: Gurrumul Yunupingu was a member of Yothu Yindi and Saltwater Band, and was the most commercially successful Aboriginal Australian musician at the time of his death.

ACCLAIMED: Gurrumul Yunupingu was a member of Yothu Yindi and Saltwater Band, and was the most commercially successful Aboriginal Australian musician at the time of his death. contributed

MOVING, mesmerising and genuinely from the heart, the extraordinary new Australian documentary holds a mirror to the unique life and music of the late indigenous singer-songwriter Gurrumul Yunupingu.

(The subject, a blind Yolngu man from Elcho Island up Arnhem Land way, signed off on the final cut days before his recent sad passing at age 46. Tribal elders have allowed its release to honour his legacy, a rare exception from Yolngu lore regarding mentions and depictions of the dead.)

Hear his voice for the first time, one of his aunts says, " and already the song has told you who he is in the world.”

As for any on-the-spot decoding of the achingly beautiful and evocative mystique of his sound, Gurrumul would not have a bar of it.

The most remarkable aspect of this poignant, revelatory doco is that despite Gurrumul's unyielding refusal to discuss his music, the time we get to spend in his company here speaks volumes for a towering aural artist taken from his home and his people too soon.

Gurrumul

Stars: Gurrumul Yunupingu

Director: Paul Williams

Rating: PG

Reviewer: Leigh Paatsch

Verdict: 4.5/5 stars