From film to building: COVID webinars to support businesses

A NUMBER of online tools, webinars and other toolkits opportunities are available to Northern NSW businesses during the global pandemic.

At a time that having a COVID-safe business operations is as important as having a savvy accountant, here are some of the current tools available to local businesses.

1. A Healthy Approach to Economic Recovery: Checking the pulse of the regional health sector during COVID-19. COVID-19 restrictions have put a strain on many sectors in regional Australia, and this webinar will focus on health from economic and community perspectives.

Date: Monday, August 31, 10.30am to 11.30am AEST. Cost Free (need to register beforehand).

Register here.

2. QLD border closure business survey: Business NSW is seeking responses from businesses in the Northern Rivers who are impacted by the Queensland border closure to strengthen their case for a review of the parameters of the closure.

To assist Business NSW in further strengthening our case for a review of the parameters of the border closure we ask businesses impacted to complete the survey – https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/qldborder also informing a broader assessment of impact and support requirements.

3. COVID-Safe Production for film and TV: Experienced Production Managers Annie Kinnane (Children of the Corn) and Brett Popplewell (Neighbours) will talk about their experiences running productions during a pandemic, the practical implementation of COVID-safe protocols and working through the challenges. Annie and Brett have been at the forefront of implementing the protocols on film & TV production sets. They will talk with Northern Rivers-based Producer Lois Randall (Magpie Pictures) about their experiences running productions with appropriate safety guidelines in place. Organised by Screenworks.

On Tuesday, September 8, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm (AEST).

Click here to register.

4. Tourism Tips – Reopening The (Digital) Doors: Destination North Coast recently hosted a Tourism Digital Marketing Tips Webinar to support our industry stakeholders prepare for the relaxation of some travel restrictions and the recovery phase of this crisis.

View the Webinar here

5. Master Builder Webinars – MBA Work Health and Safety:

During this current COVID-19 situation, Master Builders changed all CPD Series Seminars from face-to-face events to a series of webinars. CPD (Continuing Professional Development) is a requirement in NSW for all builders and pool builders who must undertake 12 CPD points per year to maintain their building licence. These free webinars will keep builders informed and up to date with information from the best in the industry. Attendees can earn 3 CPD points per webinar.

On Wednesday, August 26, from 4pm. Free. Register here

BONUS: The Regional Development Australia – Northern Rivers resource page: A comprehensive resource from the Australian Government to get businesses back on track.