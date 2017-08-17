From flood planning to Banora Point drainage

KEEP UP TO DATE: Mayor Katie Milne on the latest happenings at council.

AT THE last council meeting I was very pleased to gain the backing of all councillors (Cr Owen was absent) to call for a report on activating our towns by providing our local musicians, artists and entertainers a small fee for service.

Hopefully this will help a little to lift our communities' spirits after the floods and provide some more colour into our towns.

In light of the continuing problems with insurance companies for our community post-flood, I proposed that we write to the Premier to advise her of the situation. All councillors supported this proposal except Cr Polglase.

When the Premier visited, many took heart to hear her tell us that the insurance companies would be answerable to her if they didn't do the right thing.

A council web page to provide tips for building in floodprone areas was supported, except by Cr Allsop and Cr Polglase.

Waterproof building materials, carpet-free lower levels, easy removable doors, flood resistant gardens, and securing water tanks are some of the many things that can be considered.

Councillors unanimously supported my call for advice from the State Government on whether Tweed could be included as an area for inclusionary zoning, where new greenfield develop- ments are required to set aside areas for affordable housing.

My request for advice on the estimated costs for livestreaming of our council meetings compared to the Lismore and Gold Coast Councils was supported, except by Cr Polglase.

I also called for a report on the poor old polluted waters of the Western Drainage Scheme in Banora Point, and to see if the community could become more involved in its care which all councillors supported.

A request to the State Government for appropriate rezoning of Lot 156 at Hastings Point was my last motion for the meeting and gained support from all but Cr Polglase.

This has been a merry go round of the developer resubmitting plans (no.6 now), and dragging council through the courts.

The State Government has delayed letting council rezone this site to properly reflect the evidence based flooding constraints and environmental values, leaving us open to court challenge.

