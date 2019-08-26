Menu
WINNER: Rhiannon Rees winning the Steve Award in Singapore earlier this year.
From Kingscliff beginnings to coaching the world

Michael Doyle
26th Aug 2019 2:30 PM
SHE IS a business leader, coach and a trailblazer in her own right and there is plenty more to accomplish.

Business coach Rhiannon Rees has taken-out major global awards this year, and is considered one of the very best in her field.

This year she has been awarded top business and performance coach of the year by the International Association of Top Professionals, and 2019 Silver Stevie Award for innovation in product development.

Raised on a farm in Kingscliff, Ms Rees said she was grateful for the recognition from her peers and wanted these to spur on helping more businesses especially where she grew-up.

“I am thrilled and humbled to win this prestigious award from the IAOTP, as well as other accolades this year,” she said.

“I believe that my success is based on showing clients how to break free of self-limiting beliefs around wealth, health, success and freedom.

“While I am in the business of growing businesses and business champions, my approach is always to combine business success with conscious self-development and ethical action.”

With plenty of credibility backing her up, Ms Rees is using her talents to help Queensland and NSW farmers navigate the struggles of agricultural life.

She said she wants to help the Tweed region, especially agriculture thrive, but admits business owners must want her assistance before she can help them.

“I have to make sure the people running the farm are open to being coach,” she said.

“If you have someone who is willing and open, you can achieve tiers of business to drought proof.

“It always fascinates me that in the U.S. coaches, trainers and therapists are par for the course, but here in Australia there is resistance to asking for this kind of help.

“My hope is that business coaching becomes better understood and more widely utilised here by business owners as an affordable, practical solution to personal and financial obstacles.”

