From market stall to booming tea business

TEA-RIFFIC: Jordana Edwards launched Clean Tea as a market stall before expanding her business with the help of a team of mums from Pottsville

TEA-RIFFIC: Jordana Edwards launched Clean Tea as a market stall before expanding her business with the help of a team of mums from Pottsville Scott Powick Daily News

THE brainchild of Pottsville mum Jordana Edwards, Clean Tea's products are enjoyed around Australia and now even in the UK.

Not bad for a business that Jordana started on her kitchen bench in Pottsville and launched as a market stall at Byron Bay in 2013.

The business is a true family affair, with teas designed by her naturopath mum Amanda Hunter.

This week, the Daily News had a chat to Jordana about Clean Tea.

Why did you decide on tea and how many varieties do you have?

I love tea. I love the joy and health that tea can bring anyone who drinks it.

Next only to water, tea is the most drunk liquid in the world, so creating beautiful and healthy tea blends for people to enjoy seemed like the perfect combination of my passion for tea and business.

We started with three teas and now have 46, plus tea bath salts, bath bombs, tea- infused candles and teaware.

What sets your tea aside from others ?

Clean Tea is free of chemicals or artificial flavours, which are in so many mass-produced teas.

We handcraft organic, natural herbs and fruits into delicious beneficial flavours.

From traditional English breakfast to teas for breastfeeding mamas, sleep and even men's Health, we have a tea for everyone.

Mum-of-three Jordana Edwards is proud of her booming business Clean Tea. Francis Witsenhuysen

How long have you been on the Tweed and how has that influenced business?

I have lived in Pottsville for 11 years, raising our family.

We have seen it change and grow so much.

The community spirit on the Tweed is amazing, an area with big hearts and loyal supporters.

All our staff we employ are from Pottsville.

You employ several other Pottsville mums, what was the thinking behind that?

We had a viral moment on social media 18 months ago that saw the brand increase in sales by 2000 per cent overnight. It was a crazy time and I couldn't make tea fast enough so some of the beautiful mums from the school rallied and helped me fill the hundreds of orders that flooded in. These mums are now my staff.