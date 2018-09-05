From Paris to Uki, with love

Maya along with one of her designers Uzume Bee, is a fashion designer and is also organising the upcoming Ukitopia Festival in September.

Maya along with one of her designers Uzume Bee, is a fashion designer and is also organising the upcoming Ukitopia Festival in September. Scott Powick

ACTIVITY is reaching fever-pitch in Uki as the tiny village prepares to host its tenth annual Ukitopia festival.

Kicking off on Thursday, September 13, the festival will showcase some of the excuisite art from the region - much of which takes inspiration from the magnificent surrounds of the Tweed Valley.

Committee member Maya Krasna, a local fashion designer from the area, said fashion would take centre-stage on the Friday night, with the work of nine local designers to be showcased.

"Fashion is a part of art and really needs to be in the show,” Ms Krasna said.

"Everything we do is handmade and locally produced it's one of the lost arts so I really wanted to promote it.”

Ms Krasna said some of the designers were just starting off and still figuring their way around a sewing machine.

"We just really want to show what they are doing because it is art and it is really a lot of fun,” she said.

"The whole idea of the fashion show is we can't go to Paris or Milan for a fashion show so we just need to bring it home.

"We're going to serve free champagne on the night to make it a very elegant venue.”

Nature was expected to feature strongly in the designs, with the magnificent surrounds difficult to ignore.

"Nature here is so deep and so nurturing,” said Ms Krasna, who originally hails from Slovakia.

"Lots of people do get inspiration from nature. But this is also a case of slow fashion. It is a reaction to the fast fashion of really cheap massive outlets of clothing where you can buy t-shirts for $5 or $30 for a dress. In Australia you can't even buy the fabric for that much money.

"Through fast fashion we are supporting a bad working environment. We really do need to bring fashion back to our hands and do our own work.”

Saturday will see a big community session on the village green, followed by a visit to the Mount Warning Hotel, which has been designated as the official after-party venue, with some great bands starting from 7pm.

The Sunday markets are on as usual, with arts and crafts and lots of food and goodies to be on sale at The Buttery.

The Images Of Uki exhibition will to close on Sunday afternoon, following the winners draw and raffle prizes - with the People's Choice Award to be announced at 2pm.

Organisers are still seeking help.

Anyone interested in volunteering is urged to contact them at ukitopia@gmail.com.

Flower donations to decorate the exhibition are also sought.

UKITOPIA

When: Thursday, September 13 - Sunday, September 16

Where: Uki Village

What: Art exhibition, Fashion Show (Friday night), Village Green (Saturday), Markets (Sunday)

Details: Visit www.ukitopia.com