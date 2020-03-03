Touching story behind new Tweed business's name

Traditional barber George Saunders has opened his own shop at Banora Point and first customer of the day Matt Lee was happy to have the snip. Photo: SCOTT POWICK

TWO years ago, George Saunders was sweeping floors as a first-year barber apprentice.

Now the 23-year-old owns Grampa Ed, a barber shop named after his late grandfather, Edward Leonard Saunders.

"When I started my apprenticeship, I started an Instagram page in honour of him," Mr Saunders said.

"For the last year I've built a community on there in the hopes of owning a shop one day.

"I didn't really get to meet him, he passed away when we were young, but he had a big impact on my dad's life."

Mr Saunders said it was a quick process to open the doors after leasing a vacant space at Banora Point, but he was eager to get the ball rolling.

The Tweed local trained at Kingscliff and on the Gold Coast while completing his TAFE requirements.

Mr Saunders said he was nervous to open a business but saw a need for his service on the Tweed.

He said the area didn't have an appointment-based barber or one who gave added treatments such as hot towels or a cut throat shave.

"I don't want it to be a place where you just get a haircut," Mr Saunders said.

"I wanted to create a chill environment where the boys can come have a beer on their way home from work."

Mr Saunders said at the start of his career he used his "mates' heads as dummies".

He also watched online videos on how to perfect his skill.

"I was going home and watching YouTube videos, I still do, and just worked quickly through my apprenticeship," he said.

"A lot of it is competency based, the more you're willing to learn, the quicker you can get through it.

"And the way I look at it, if someone walks out of here they're representing me for the next two to six weeks."

To book an appointment at Grampa Ed, visit facebook.com/grampa.ed.barber shop.