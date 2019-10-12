From the bottom of our hearts: Messages to our firies

OUR heroes are never fully alone on the front line.

It's incredibly hard work in extreme conditions, but the community are eternally grateful for the work they do.

The Northern Star's Facebook readers wanted to say thanks to the firies fighting the devastating fires in northern NSW at the moment, and to all "orange angels" everywhere.

Maleena Rose: Not every hero wears a cape, thank you!

Johanna Craig: Thank you so much, firies, for your hard, hot work and compassion, you all do a great job.

Narissa Phelps: You are the most selfless, amazing human beings. Thanks for all you do.

Amanda McKenzie: For all the horror they see and then with a wink of rest they head out to fight and help and save again in amongst conditions most of us are taught to escape from. To everyone who gives themselves to fight this battle for all of us, to those who anxiously await their return at the end of it, thankyou from the bottom of my heart. Bless you all.

Rosemary Thom: Can't single out just one. Eternally grateful for everything they do, putting lives on the line for strangers. Thank you to those who helped save lives and homes in the Rappville area.

Kirstin Paterson: Regular people choosing to become extraordinary real life super heroes. Thank you.

Jane Grayson Halsall: Ewingar Karen Wheeler firey, who volunteered in the Long Gully Rd fire a couple weeks ago and then in this week's fire, not only helped fight fires but lost everything bar her house, all solar, water, sheds etc. Her dogs eyes were burned and she is now needing help.

Naomi-Lee Elwell: I want to express my eternal thanks to the firefighting crews who kept all the members of the Rappville community who were sheltering in the school safe and alive, and to the firefighters who saved my house in Rappville village, who tried to save mums house, and protected so much more while risking their own lives, for that I'm eternally grateful.

Louisa Kitchener: Absolutely beautiful selfless people I'd just like to say thank you to all fire fighting crews and other emergency personal who risk their own lives to make sure others are safe you people are just awesome so thank from the bottom of my heart.

Liza Nicole: Thank you for all your amazing hard work.

Beverley Green: Amazing people. Just what would happen with out you all. Thankyou.

Melanie Hancock: The bravest people on earth, with out them we would be all doomed.

Kerry Whitney: Courageous men and women doing a bloody great job. Take care guys...Thankyou.

Heather Pieremont: Sending you all a big thank you. You are amazing people.

Janelle Jeffery: Thankyou thankyou thankyou. There are no words to express what you people do for everyone. Putting your own lives in danger every time you go out to help.

Carolyn Gibson: I'd like to thank every fire fighter and support worker, although not personally affected by this disaster, what they've done for me is, shown me there is still good in the Human Race.

Bless every one of them.THANK YOU.

Leanda Headford: Thank you for everything you do and will continue to do.

Sammara Gerrey: My dad has been out fighting fires. I'm proud of him and thankful he comes home each time.

Kerry Hensen: They are all beautiful Orange Angels helping people they don't know and putting there lives on the line for strangers ....thank you, all of you.

Mel Jayne: (Thank you) Felicity Joan.

Tash Myers: Thank you for all you do every day. And stay safe.

Christine Alexander: Brave, courageous, dedicated, heroes.

Pat Clark: Don't know what we would do without you, thank you.

Chris Fozzy Foster: Absolute bloody legends.