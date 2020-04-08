Frontline hero: What sets this virus apart

THIS is not the first time doctor Peter Marendy has been on the frontline during a virus outbreak - but COVID-19 is the most severe infection he has seen.

"Many years ago there was a severe flu epidemic," Dr Marendy said.

"I saw 100 patients that day and one male patient with a small family died in hospital.

"However I have never seen such a contagious infection with such severity as this COVID - 19 pandemic."

He said the difference between that flu outbreak and the coronavirus was a vaccine.

"There is no doubt that flu vaccines are very important in preventing the spread of influenza," Dr Marendy said.

"At the moment we have no vaccine (for COVID-19) but strenuous efforts are being made to produce one."

Dr Marendy purchased his practice at Margate in Redcliffe in 1965, and now has a second clinic in the town.

Dr Peter Marendy at his Margate clinic. Picture: Renae Droop/AAP

Being a doctor and helping people is something Dr Marendy had set his mind to from a young age.

And despite being in the age bracket most susceptible to the virus, Dr Marendy has no plans to hang up his stethoscope.

In order to keep his clinics open he has reduced the number of patients in the practice at any one time and is doing phone consultations.

"There has been an impact on the community," Dr Marendy said.

"People are avoiding close contact with each other to prevent the spread of the virus.

"Everyone is at risk but the over 50s are at a much higher risk which seems to increase with age also because these people have other illnesses such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease."