TICK-TOCK: Daylight saving starts this weekend.
Offbeat

Frustration over daylight saving time is nothing new

Aisling Brennan
by
7th Oct 2018 1:00 PM

AS RESDIENTS enjoy an extra hour of daylight, the frustration over two different time zones continues unabated.

In April 1994, the Tweed Daily News conducted a seven-day phone poll in which readers called the newsroom to have their say on whether they supported daylight saving time.

The results collected between 7am and 6pm on Tuesday, April 5, from 971 callers revealed 691 votes (71per cent) in favour of the Tweed staying on Queensland time.

The result was no surprise to then-Tweed Shire Council president Max Boyd or members of the Tweed Heads Chamber of Commerce.

Cr Boyd told Tweed Daily News the figures gave a very powerful message to the Premier.

West Tweed demolition expert and house removalist John Womersley had run a business in the Tweed and Gold Coast for 41 years and never had a problem with the time difference, as he refused to change his clocks to daylight saving time.

"The clocks in the house have never been changed in all the time that daylight saving has been on," Mr Womersley said.

"Most of my work was in Queensland and most of my staff came from Queensland. Why should I change the time?"

The phone-in closed on Monday, April 11, and resulted in 2170 people saying they wanted to stay with Queensland time and 920 people saying they wanted to stay with the rest of NSW.

  • Tweed historian Di Millar contributed significantly to the Tweed Daily News' 125-year commemorative publication in 2013, from which this information has been extracted.
daylight saving tweed daily news 130 years tweed history
Tweed Daily News

