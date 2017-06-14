Fudging is not the fix to improving police staff levels

A SENIOR police source says "fudging the numbers" will not fix staffing issues at Tweed Byron LAC and is renewing pleas for the matter to be addressed.

It comes after sources revealed almost 20% of local officers were unable to 'strap on a gun' and perform normal duties, leaving the rest of the aging command to carry the burden.

"We just hope they (NSW Police) don't just bring in new recruits to replace the 35 or so already off," the police source said.

"It's no good fudging the numbers.

"We need the allocation to be increased from 165. That's the only way to solve the issues.

"One thing they need to consider is we're policing an area bordering Queensland's second largest city.

"The population and the crime come across the border, and policing that, in turn, consumes a lot of our resources.

"That aspect doesn't get a lot of consideration."

The Tweed has missed recruits fresh out of the academy as part of recent state-wide allocations.

It prompted shadow police minister Guy Zangari to visit the Tweed last week to meet with the community and talk about police numbers.