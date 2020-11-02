Fugitive’s mum says she had ‘no idea’ about escape plan

Elizabeth Anne Turner, mother of Mackay business-turned-fugitive Markis Scott Turner pleads not guilty to charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice and giving false testimony in the supreme court. Photo: Janessa Ekert

Elizabeth Anne Turner, mother of Mackay business-turned-fugitive Markis Scott Turner pleads not guilty to charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice and giving false testimony in the supreme court. Photo: Janessa Ekert

UPDATE 2PM: THE mother of alleged Mackay cocaine kingpin Markis Scott Turner says her son used her name and money including forging her signature without her knowledge in his own efforts to flee the country ahead of his drug smuggling case.

Defence barrister Saul Holt, acting for Elizabeth Anne Turner, said the Commonwealth case was based on three factors – poor investigation, straight-forward mistakes and gross speculation.

She claims she played no part in and had no idea of her son’s escape in 2015.

Australian Federal Police arrested and charged Markis Turner in Mackay with serious drug offending in 2011.

His trial was meant to start in September 2015, but he never showed up.

Mackay District Court heard Mrs Turner put up $450,000 surety plus paid $70,000 in cash as part of a $150,000 cash deposit to secure his bail release.

Crown Prosecutor Ben Power, for the Commonwealth Department of Public Prosecutions, said Mr Turner sailed out of Queensland waters with his Polish brother-in-law to the Philippines.

“They sailed to the Philippines in a yacht that Elizabeth Turner owned. A yacht that Elizabeth Turner purchased for her son after she had paid $70,000 in cash deposit and after she had put $450,000 up as his surety,” Mr Power said in his opening to the jury.

The prosecution alleges Markis Turner and his mother bought a yacht called the Shangri-La to help him escape the country.

The court heard Mr Turner, who was arrested in the Philippines on September 15, 2017, had “no prior experience with sailing”.

“The prosecution says that Elizabeth Turner bought her son an oceangoing yacht named Shangri-La while he was on bail for very serious drug charges because she wanted him to be able to escape from those charges,” Mr Power said.

UPDATE 11.30am: FIFTEEN witnesses will give evidence for the Commonwealth in the trial against Elizabeth Anne Turner.

The Mount Coolon mother has pleaded not guilty to one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice and three counts of giving false testimony.

An eight-woman, four-man jury has been empanelled for the Mackay District Court trial, under Judge Suzanne Sheridan, which is expected to last all of this week and into next week.

The witnesses include officers from Queensland Police Service, Australian Federal Police and Border Force, as well as owners of a Mackay boatyard, the deputy registrar of Ships for Australian Maritime Safety Authority, an insurance investigator and telecommunications specialists.

INITIAL 11am: THE mother of a millionaire-turned-fugitive has pleaded not guilty to charges of perjury and attempting to pervert the course of justice over allegations she helped her son flee Australia.

The case against Elizabeth Anne Turner has begun in Mackay District Court.

She is accused of helping to buy and prepare a yacht so her son Markis Scott Turner could abscond from Australia ahead of his cocaine smuggling and trafficking trial in Mackay Supreme Court in September 2015.

Markis Scott Turner in the Philippines.

Mrs Turner is charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice between July 2013 and September 2017 and lying to the Supreme Court of Queensland on April 21, 2016.

This morning she formally entered not guilty pleas to the charges.

Commonwealth prosecutor Ben Power is instructed by the Commonwealth Department of Public Prosecutions.

Brisbane silk Saul Holt and Barrister Andrew O’Brien, instructed by Bosscher Lawyers, represents Mrs Turner.

Jury selection has begun.

The Daily Mercury will provide updates throughout today and this week on the trial.