On stage with Cheap Fakes at a previous Caloundra Music Festival.
On stage with Cheap Fakes at a previous Caloundra Music Festival.
Full line-up for Caloundra Music Festival revealed

25th Jul 2019 10:47 AM
A SENSATIONAL line-up for this year's Caloundra Music Festival has been announced, sending music lovers into a frenzy of excitement for the October event.

Missy Higgins, Kate Miller-Heidke, The Cat Empire, Ben Lee The Veronicas are just some of the acts set to wow crowds from October 4-7.

You can also expect to see Coast treasure Bob Abbot & The Fabulous Green Machine grace the stage.

For mayor Bob Abbot will perform at this year's Caloundra Music Festival.
For mayor Bob Abbot will perform at this year's Caloundra Music Festival.

Festival director Richie Eyles said the 2019 festival program would have broad appeal including top Australian acts, exciting emerging artists and quality internationals.

"We always try to curate a line-up to please a range of musical pallets from our Australian headliners like Missy Higgins and The Cat Empire, to our international guests like Turkuaz and Prince's New Power Generation," he said.

Kate Miller-Heidke will return to Caloundra after wowing fans at Eurovision this year.
Kate Miller-Heidke will return to Caloundra after wowing fans at Eurovision this year.

FULL LINE-UP FOR 2019 CALOUNDRA MUSIC FESTIVAL

  • Adrian Eagle
  • Alisha Todd
  • Anna & Jordan
  • Baby Animals
  • Band of Frequencies
  • Bearfoot
  • Ben Lee
  • Bob Abbot & The Fabulous Green Machine
  • Bohemian Rogue
  • Bullhorn
  • Burger Joint
  • Cigany Weaver
  • Conrad Sewell
  • Cookin' on 3 Burners & Louis Baker
  • Dan Horne
  • Dave Orr Band
  • Diesel
  • Drapht
  • Fieu
  • Fight Ibis
  • Forrest Run
  • Ganggajang
  • Girl Friday
  • Gypsy Rumble
  • Harts Plays Hendrix
  • Hat Fitz & Cara
  • Hayley Grace & The Bay Collective
  • Hot Potato Band
  • Isabel Wood
  • James Reyne
  • Jasmine Caston
  • Jason Daniels
  • Jet
  • Joan as Police Woman
  • Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen
  • Karlou
  • Kate Miller-Heidke
  • Kayso Grande
  • Khan Harrison
  • Majun Bu
  • Missy Higgins
  • Motor Ace
  • Mufassa & The Pride
  • Natalie Gillespie
  • Nathan Cavaleri
  • Nyssa Ray
  • Pocketlove
  • Port Royal
  • Regurgitator
  • Resin Dogs
  • Rhythm Culture
  • Sahara Beck
  • Sampa the Great
  • Seeker Lover Keeper
  • Stomping Ivories
  • The Bat Dad Orchestra
  • The Barleyshakes
  • The Barren Spinsters
  • The Cat Empire
  • The Dreggs
  • The Kitty Kats
  • The New Power Generation
  • The Superjesus
  • The Veronicas
  • Thunder Fox
  • Tim Gaze & The Outro
  • Toxic Fox
  • Tuka
  • Turkuaz
  • Volcanic Lovers
  • Wendy Matthews & Grace Knight

Visit www.caloundramusicfestival.com.

