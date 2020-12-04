Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club in 2015. Photo Graham Broadhead
Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club in 2015. Photo Graham Broadhead
News

FULL LIST: $62K in grants for volunteer organisations

Javier Encalada
4th Dec 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE successful applicants to the supplementary Volunteer Grants 2020 have been named, with more than $62,000 assigned to organisations in the Tweed and Northern Rivers areas.

The Centre for Volunteering awarded grants of up to $5000 to more than 200 volunteer involving organisations across NSW.

The 2020 Supplementary Volunteer Grants are funded by the Australian Government Department of Social Services.

The full list of local organisations benefited is:

  • Alstonville Plateau Historical Society Inc $3,240
  • Ballina Coastcare Inc $2,500
  • Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club Inc $1,084
  • Bangalow Lions Club Inc $5,000
  • Bangalow Men’s Shed Inc $2,420
  • Clovass McKees Hill Soldiers Memorial & Community Hall Inc $5,000
  • Clunes Public School P & C Association $2,699
  • Ellangowan Rural Fire Brigade $5,000
  • Family Centre Australia Limited (Tweed) $3,640
  • Lismore Theatre Company $3,500
  • Mary of the Angelus Community Limited (Lismore) $5,000
  • Mental Health Support Group (Alstonville area) $5,000
  • Shedding Community Workshop Inc (Mullumbimby) $5,000
  • Tullera Rural Fire Service $3,311
  • Tweed Palliative Support Inc $4,000
  • Village Hall Players Incorporated (Kyogle area) $3,000
  • Wiangaree Rural Fire Service $4,712
  • Woodburn Pony Club $2,283

Gemma Rygate, CEO The Centre for Volunteering, said the total funding pool available in NSW was $748,000.

“These grants make it possible for organisations to buy equipment, or can go towards things like volunteer training, background checks and transport costs of volunteers with disability,” she said.

“Volunteers are vital to building resilient communities and these small grants will support volunteer re-engagement and help organisations adapting practices to support volunteers’ safety, as the economy reopens.”

Tamara Smith MP, congratulated the recipients in the Ballina electorate.

“This is fantastic news for volunteers and volunteer – run organisations. Volunteers are vital to building resilient communities. These small grants will support volunteer re-engagement and help organisations adapt their practices to support volunteers’ safety, as the economy reopens.

centre for volunteering funding grants northern rivers community news tweed volunteer grants 2020
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sneaky way dad-of-five tried to get off drink driving charge

        Premium Content Sneaky way dad-of-five tried to get off drink driving charge

        Crime A NORTHERN Rivers paralegal and ex-RFS volunteer is now facing his 108th fraud charge after he tried to get a lighter penalty.

        Man led high-speed police chase into oncoming M1 traffic

        Premium Content Man led high-speed police chase into oncoming M1 traffic

        News The man drove 120km/h in a 50km/h zone, a court has been told.

        Theo Hayez mystery: ‘A lot going on in the background’

        Premium Content Theo Hayez mystery: ‘A lot going on in the background’

        News Volunteers have not given up searching for the missing backpacker

        Boy allegedly made to watch porn with stepdad, court hears

        Premium Content Boy allegedly made to watch porn with stepdad, court hears

        News A FAR North Coast man is accused of maintaining sexual relationships with his three...