FULL LIST: $62K in grants for volunteer organisations
THE successful applicants to the supplementary Volunteer Grants 2020 have been named, with more than $62,000 assigned to organisations in the Tweed and Northern Rivers areas.
The Centre for Volunteering awarded grants of up to $5000 to more than 200 volunteer involving organisations across NSW.
The 2020 Supplementary Volunteer Grants are funded by the Australian Government Department of Social Services.
The full list of local organisations benefited is:
- Alstonville Plateau Historical Society Inc $3,240
- Ballina Coastcare Inc $2,500
- Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club Inc $1,084
- Bangalow Lions Club Inc $5,000
- Bangalow Men’s Shed Inc $2,420
- Clovass McKees Hill Soldiers Memorial & Community Hall Inc $5,000
- Clunes Public School P & C Association $2,699
- Ellangowan Rural Fire Brigade $5,000
- Family Centre Australia Limited (Tweed) $3,640
- Lismore Theatre Company $3,500
- Mary of the Angelus Community Limited (Lismore) $5,000
- Mental Health Support Group (Alstonville area) $5,000
- Shedding Community Workshop Inc (Mullumbimby) $5,000
- Tullera Rural Fire Service $3,311
- Tweed Palliative Support Inc $4,000
- Village Hall Players Incorporated (Kyogle area) $3,000
- Wiangaree Rural Fire Service $4,712
- Woodburn Pony Club $2,283
Gemma Rygate, CEO The Centre for Volunteering, said the total funding pool available in NSW was $748,000.
“These grants make it possible for organisations to buy equipment, or can go towards things like volunteer training, background checks and transport costs of volunteers with disability,” she said.
“Volunteers are vital to building resilient communities and these small grants will support volunteer re-engagement and help organisations adapting practices to support volunteers’ safety, as the economy reopens.”
Tamara Smith MP, congratulated the recipients in the Ballina electorate.
“This is fantastic news for volunteers and volunteer – run organisations. Volunteers are vital to building resilient communities. These small grants will support volunteer re-engagement and help organisations adapt their practices to support volunteers’ safety, as the economy reopens.