Eddie McGuire mooned at on live TV

A full moon rose at the MCG on Thursday night.

A Richmond supporter has been filmed on live TV mooning Fox Footy host Eddie McGuire during the Tigers' season opening win over Carlton on Thursday night.

McGuire and Garry Lyon were in the middle of a serious conversation surrounding the knee injury suffered by Tigers defender Alex Rance when the opportunistic Tigers fan struck.

The live broadcast showed the fan in the background of the Fox Footy studio inside the MCG where he appears to have been talking with some friends before seizing his moment, turning his back to the cameras and dropping his pants.

The moment the fan's bare backside was flashed was unfortunately caught in horrifying high definition.

Fortunately, the full moon rose only for a couple seconds and it wasn't enough to unsettle the veteran Fox Footy commentary team in the middle of their post-match analysis.

The man's face was easily identifiable in the live TV coverage. As was his buttocks.

The supporter even copped a slap on his rear end from one of his friends for his troubles.

The appearance of the butt on live TV led to widespread jokes on social media, but a law interpretation change in 2016 means that the alleged act of "mooning" is no longer a laughing matter.

Under the law interpretation change in 2016, mooning is now covered under specific legislation as part of amended sexual offence law changes three years ago.

First-time mooning offenders face up to two months in jail while repeat offenders could spend six months behind bars.

The alleged gesture caught on camera wasn't the only moon spotted at the MCG on Thursday night. Another full moon was spotted earlier in the night rising above the venue's grandstands.

The full moon proved to be an ominous warning for Carlton

The fan's cheeky act was one of the few light-hearted talking points to emerge from the Tigers' 33-point win.

Richmond players were in tears after the match, according to coach Damien Hardwick, after star defender Alex Rance went down with a suspected season-ending knee injury.

Rance is expected to require knee reconstruction surgery after he was hurt mid-way through his 200th game.

He needed help from two trainers as he limped off in agony during the third term.

While Rance was in good spirits when he emerged from the changerooms in the last quarter, he was pessimistic about the prognosis.

"I will find out the severity - the initial signs don't look too good," Rance told Channel 7 after the 14.13 (97) to 9.10 (64) win.

Coach Damien Hardwick later confirmed it looks like an anterior cruciate ligament rupture in Rance's right knee.

Alex Rance is assisted off the ground by trainers. (Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos/Getty Images)

"It's probably a suspected ACL at this point, which is incredibly disappointing," Hardwick said.

"The measure of the man - you wouldn't know it by his demeanour, he's such an incredible person, first and foremost.

"But it's looking dire at this stage."

Richmond have had a good run with injuries to key players over the last two years.

Even if Rance does not need a reconstruction, he looks a long-term casualty and that is a massive blow for the Tigers.

"He's obviously a champion of the game, he's one of the best fullbacks I've ever seen," Hardwick said of Rance.

"But sides have shown us... last year, West Coast, (Nic) Naitanui goes down.

"These things can be overcome."

Carlton defender Liam Jones will also come under video scrutiny for his block on Jack Riewoldt well off the ball in the second quarter.

The contact left Riewoldt on his haunches and needing medical attention, but he played out the game.

There was plenty to like about the young Blues early as they pushed the premiership fancies hard in front of 85,016 fans before their challenge ran out of steam.

"The one thing I liked was the resilience and determination to fight back," said coach Brendon Bolton, who praised his team's tackling.

"It's taken us three years to get the list together that we want ... I'm falling in love with our players, I know that sounds mushy."

New Blues co-captain Patrick Cripps was strong in the midfield and teammate Harry McKay was dangerous all night in attack.

- with AAP