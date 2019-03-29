Fullback confident in Tweed attack

BOUNCE BACK: Seagulls fullback Talor Waters believes a strong week at training will help with Tweed's combinations as they aim to knock off the Capras.

BOUNCE BACK: Seagulls fullback Talor Waters believes a strong week at training will help with Tweed's combinations as they aim to knock off the Capras. SMP Images

RUGBY LEAGUE: Another week of training will do the Tweed Seagulls the world of good according to their fullback.

Off the back of their first loss in this season's Intrust Super Cup, Tweed travel to Central Queensland to face the Capras tomorrow tonight at Browne Park.

Seagulls fullback Talor Waters believes the attacking errors from last week's defeat to Burleigh have been a big focus for the team at training this week.

"We need to go back to the drawing board and see what went wrong," Waters said.

"I think we need to work on our combinations and we need a bit more time together.

"We have had another week of training which has been good for us."

Injuries and missing players hurt the Seagulls last Sunday, with their attack struggling to convert good opportunities into points.

However the Tweed fullback said it was not all doom and gloom, believing there were plenty of positives to take away from the loss.

"We won a lot of the contests and it was more so the execution which was the problem," he said.

"We started to give them easy penalties and we gave them an easy run event though we dominated possession.

"Because we were playing from behind we were trying to chase points instead of trying to break them down."

The Capras are on a two game losing streak, most recently going down to Mackay Cutters by 22 points.

Kick-off for the ISC fixture will be at 8pm AEST.

Tweed's under-18s and Colts will also be making the trip to face the Capras on Saturday afternoon.

The under-18s sit second on the competition ladder after three rounds.

The colts are aiming to bounce back after being beaten by the Bears last weekend, and secure their second win this season.