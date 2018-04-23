Fun for all ages at Tweed Valley Fun Day

This year's Tweed Valley Fun Day will have something for everyone.

BUBBLE soccer, jumping castles and entertainment from local artists is expected to make this year's Tweed Valley Fun Day one of the best yet.

The Church-organised event is held at the Mur'bah Showgrounds and will feature interactive craft stalls including leather-work, woodwork, pottery, origami, card making, sewing, cake decorating, damper making, didgeridoo playing and more.

Organised games will take place in the afternoon with a giant birthday party and two jumping castles, while teenagers can try their skills at bubble soccer.

For the animal lovers out there, there will be various animals to make friends with, while entertainment by various local talents will be on stage all afternoon.

Food will be on sale at a food court prepared by various groups, while a traditional Anzac Day tribute will take place with a flag ceremony.

Organiser Jennie Parratt said the idea behind the festival was to "bless our larger community with a free, fun, wholesome and educational afternoon for the whole family”.

The fun day will be held this Wednesday from 11.30am-3.30pm.